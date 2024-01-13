As the Senate Chair of the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee, former educator and coach, married to another educator, and father of three daughters who attended public school, I am well-versed in the differences between standards and curriculum.

Standards are what the Department of Education determines are the quantifiable benchmarks that students need to hit to be considered proficient in a certain topic. The curriculum is set by the communities’ school boards at the local level to determine how students will reach, and hopefully exceed, those standards.

According to the recent Measures of Growth Report for 2023, standardized test scores have gone down in Maine for fourth-grade reading as well as eighth-grade mathematics. In my professional opinion, this puts added pressure on many of our school boards who are deciding on curriculum that works for the community while simultaneously working with the directives they receive from the Department of Education.

This news may inspire some parents to become more proactive in their child’s education and curriculum in an effort to strengthen areas where we may be lacking as a state. This is a beautiful and encouraging motivator to work together as a community and make positive change. Everyone that is a part of this delicate process, from the Department of Education all the way to the students and parents, are all working toward the same goal of giving our district and states’ children a safe place to learn.

I am of the belief that parents, teachers and students should be a part of the curriculum process. Maine has always been very protective over their local curriculum and keeping day-to-day practices within their school in line with community values. This may mean that sometimes we disagree, which is a necessary part of community growth.

Students whose parents disagree with how their children receive curriculum have options on how their learning may take place. This could be an adjustment in assigned reading or reviewing material and may vary between teacher, student and subject. I encourage parents who may feel uncomfortable with the curriculum decided upon by the school board to have open conversations with their teachers and child on how they can make the curriculum work for them and keep the student educated at the same pace as their peers.

Advertisement

These processes are in place to empower students and parents. As a teacher, I have seen them in use and even utilized them myself.

When it all comes down to it, we are a community and a team. We are all working toward the goal of educating, supporting and encouraging the children within our schools to be the best versions of themselves. This can only be done with the inclusion of the entire community.

I hope parents and neighbors take a look at school board meeting agendas, participate where they feel is necessary, and vote in your local elections when school board seats are being voted upon. All of these things together will create positive change within our schools, which will in turn create positive change in where we evaluate the overall standards.

Joseph Rafferty is a member of the Maine State Senate representing District 34, Berwick, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, North Berwick and Wells. He can be reached at Joe.Rafferty@legislature.maine.gov or 207-287-1515. Sign up an email newsletter at mainesenate.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: