Speers Gallery at Kennebunk Free Library will present an exhibit titled “Barn Quilts: An Interior View,” by local artist Maryfrances S. Smith, in February. The exhibit will run Feb. 2-29.

According to a Kennebunk Free Library news release, “Smith is a designer, painter, and quilter. Smith has been creating with a needle for more than 60 years with embroidery, costuming and quilts. Painting has been a parallel passion for many years starting with floor cloths in 2000.

“Using traditional quilting motifs along with original abstract designs, Smith weaves memories of both her Pennsylvanian roots and Maine lifestyle with a deep passion for color and geometric design. Smith’s paintings use geometric patterns to suggest movement and flow. They are feelings and instincts evoked by a memory or a visual scene but rendered in the abstract.”

Barn Quilts: An Interior View takes a different approach from the use of exterior barn quilts often found on rural barns in most states of the country, including Maine’s Aroostook County. Smith’s approach, according to the press release, is to use barn quilts (in a smaller size) inside your home to bring to life the spirit of all those unrecognized artists who created in any spare moments they may have had after working at “day jobs;” to those people who created from what they had available on hand be it using natural dyes to stain walls with designs or reconfiguring old clothing into bed coverings. For Smith, painting quilt designs and creating fabric quilts from the motifs in her paintings, meshes her skills and talents with all the many women – and men – who came before her in her family, and whose perseverance feeds her spirit.

The public is invited to view the exhibit in the library’s Speers Gallery from Feb. 2-29 at 112 Main St., Kennebunk, during regular library hours when the gallery is not in use for library programs. For current hours and gallery access, visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

Resident makes Southern New Hampshire dean’s list

Riley McDermott of Kennebunkport was named to the the fall 2023 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University. Southern New Hampshire University is located in Manchester.

Couple launches Compassionate Friends group

Karen and Hal Muller of Wells are starting the third Maine Chapter of The Compassionate Friends a global grief support organization, a grief support group tailored for parents navigating the pain of losing a child. TCF York County will offer a space for parents and grandparents to share experiences, connect with others who understand the pain, and receive guidance on the journey toward healing.

According to a news release, the Mullers hope to facilitate an environment that fosters understanding, compassion, and resilience. The first meeting is scheduled for February 2024 and will continue to meet twice a month. The location will be determined based on the geographic distribution of the responses received. The couple welcomes parents and grandparents from York County and surrounding areas to join the group.

The Compassionate Friends group is response to personal tragedy after Karen and Hal Muller experienced the loss of their adult son to Covid three years ago. The Mullers recognize the challenges faced by grieving parents and aim to create a supportive community for mutual healing.

“We understand the isolating and overwhelming nature of losing a child,” said Karen Muller in an email. “Our aim is to create a supportive community where parents can find understanding, share their stories, and help each other through the healing process.”

Group details:

· Open to parents and grandparents who have lost a child, regardless of circumstances.

· Meetings for bereaved children (15 and older) will be established if the need exists.

· Monthly meetings will feature open discussions and occasional guest speakers.

· Emphasis on confidentiality and a non-judgmental atmosphere.

“While our personal grief journey has been challenging, we believe that through coming together, we can provide a beacon of hope for others who are struggling,” said Hal Muller. “We know men and women don’t grieve the same, understanding that is the first step. No one should have to face the pain of child loss alone.”

For more information, email Karen Muller at info@TCFYork.org.

Graves Library partners with MSK Interact Club and AWS

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library will serve as a collection location for the Middle School of the Kennebunks’ Interact Club’s Spread the Warmth Clothing Drive. The library will clean items in good condition, any size or style, until Jan. 30.

Donations should be clean, gently used items, including winter coats, snow pants, hats, mittens, gloves, winter boots, and warm winter clothing. The library has placed a collection box in front of the fireplace in the Children’s Department Mural Room. Donations will go to the Kennebunk Cares Closet and Maine Needs.

The library will also partner with the Animal Welfare Society of West Kennebunk for a very story time Furry Tales, Friday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. Preschoolers and their families will explore the world of animals with stories, playtime, crafts, songs, movement, and plenty of animal time.

Lego Madness is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 3:15 p.m. Unstructured build time will be followed by a group building challenge and game. The program is for elementary-aged students. Space is limited and preregistration is required.

Graves Memorial Public Library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 207-967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Residents named to UConn dean’s list

The following students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Connecticut for the spring 2023 semester:

Kennebunk: Ellen Neale and Liam Westley.

Kennebunkport: Olivia Airey.

Library fundraiser feature wine and chocolate

Kennebunk Free library is sponsoring a Wine and Chocolate Tasting on Wednesday, Feb. 7 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the library’s Parsons Reading Room.

Betsy Ross, sommelier and owner of Kennebunk’s Wine House on Main in Kennebunk, and Kate Shaffer, chocolatier and founder of Ragged Coast Chocolates in Westbrook, will inform participants about the wines and chocolates they selected that are perfect for pairing. Patrons will sample the wines and chocolates, and there will be time for discussion and questions.

The event is an opportunity to listen and learn ideas for Valentine’s Day and gift giving. Participants in the fundraiser will receive a 10 percent discount on the selected wines at Wine House on Main. The registration fee is $30. Space is limited. To register, visit kennebunkfreelibrary.square.site/.

The program is wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St. in Kennebunk. For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

Amateur Radio Society announces meeting dates

The New England Radio Discussion Society meets biweekly on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. throughout the year at The New School in Kennebunk. The club informally gathers to support and promote amateur (ham) radio. Wide-ranging discussion topics include: early and contemporary equipment, digital technology, internet integration, and striving for international contacts. Most meetings include a “tech talk” by a society member.

Those interested in amateur radio are invited to join. Upcoming meetings will be held Jan. 23, Feb. 6, Feb. 20, March 5, and March 19.

The New School is located at 38 York St. in Kennebunk. For more information, contact Alex at 207-967-8812.

Student Guitar Competition seeks contestants

The Maine Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum announced its third annual Student Guitar Competition. The contest is open to Maine high school students, grades 9-12.

Contestants are required to submit a video of their performance by March 1, to be judged by members of the executive board of the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame. The grand prize is a Martin guitar, donated by Northern Kingdom Music in Bangor. The prize will be presented to the winner at the 47th annual Induction Ceremony scheduled for Sunday, May 19, at the Silver Spur in Mechanic Falls.

Last year’s winner was Maddie Yates of Greely High School in Cumberland.

Contestants are asked to select and perform three country music pieces on guitar and will be judged on level of skill, ability to play in different keys, and expression of phrasing. Video entries should be submitted on a thumb drive or DVD. To receive a complete copy of the competition rules and official entry form, contact mariaholloway207@gmail.com or call 207-613-5411.

According to a Jan. 8 news release, the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame was founded in 1978. The museum is the only country music hall of fame physical museum east of Nashville. The 3,000-square-foot space in the lower level of the Silver Spur is a showcase for thousands of historic memorabilia accumulated over the decades, bringing to life and preserving the legacy of its over 150 inductees from all over the state of Maine. The museum is open year-round by appointment.

To book a tour or visit the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame, call 207-654-2227.

The 47th annual Induction Ceremony will take place at the Silver Spur on May 19. New inductees will be honored and a concert showcasing Hall of Fame inductees and “living legends” followed by a performance by the winner of the guitar contest.

For more information, follow the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Facebook or call 207-613-5411.

Jane Austen fashions featured at library

Kennebunk Free Library announced that it will offer patrons an opportunity to “wander through the wardrobes of some of Jane Austen’s most famous characters and explore the silhouettes of the clothing worn by the ladies and gentlemen of the day, while learning about the accessories they would have used and the reasons behind their usage. Together, we will travel through time to a long-ago era of opulence, social graces, and a gentler way of life.”

The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27 and will be hosted by Karen (Ren) Antonowicz.

Antonowicz received her master’s degree in textiles, fashion merchandising, and design, with a concentration in historic costume and textiles from the University of Rhode Island. She taught history of fashion and other courses full time at the college level for 13 years, and taught fashion history part-time in the CE Program at the Rhode Island School of Design.

The program is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St. in Kennebunk. For more information call 207-985-2173 or email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

Archaeological artist will visit Kennebunk Free Library

Kennebunk Free Library will host an evening with Elizabeth Kelley, senior artist for the Cape Porpoise Archaeological Alliance, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m. The session will feature archaeological drawing.

According to a news release, archaeological drawing is a component of maintaining accurate records of artifacts and features that cannot always be documented by photography alone. In her presentation, Kelley will discuss her work with the alliance to include the techniques used to record and interpret the many aspects of archaeological research. Her drawings range from field sketches to rendered drawings of artifacts and interpretations of precontact landscapes. Kelley will also discuss her life-long passion for the Cape Porpoise Archipelago and how it relates to her work.

Kelley is a painter whose passion lies in nature, culture and observational abstraction. Her recent works include drawings and paintings that interpret the geologic formations, trees and landforms of the Cape Porpoise archipelago and surrounding area. In 2019, Kelley was invited by the Cape Porpoise Archaeological Alliance to visually document the excavation and conservation of a 700-year-old dugout canoe. She now serves as alliance’s senior artist.

The program is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St. in Kennebunk. For more information call 207-985-2173 or email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

Kennebunk Free Library begins strategic plan process

Kennebunk Free Library announced the commencement of a comprehensive strategic planning process aimed at charting the course for the library’s future. According to the library, “the initiative is a significant step in ensuring that KFL continues to meet the evolving needs of our community and remains a vibrant hub for learning, innovation, and community engagement. As a cornerstone of our community, KFL recognizes the importance of

adaptability and forward-thinking in providing the best possible services and resources to our patrons. The strategic planning process will involve a thorough assessment of current library services, community needs, and emerging trends in library science and technology.”

According to the library, key elements of the strategic planning process include:

Community input: KFL values the input of our community members. The library will conduct a survey, focus groups, and one-on-one interviews to gather insights and feedback on the library’s current offerings and to identify areas for improvement.

Stakeholder collaboration: The library will collaborate with key stakeholders, including local organizations, schools, businesses, and town leaders, to build partnerships that enhance the impact of library services on the community.

Technology and innovation: The strategic planning process will explore opportunities to leverage emerging technologies to enhance library services, improve accessibility, and provide new and innovative ways for patrons to engage with the library.

Facility planning: Assess the physical space, including 1 Fletcher St., of the library to ensure it meets the needs of the community, is accessible to all, and provides a welcoming and inclusive environment.

Service expansion: Identify opportunities to expand and improve library programs and services, including literacy initiatives, educational programs, and cultural offerings.

Kennebunk Free Library invites all community members to participate actively in the strategic planning process. Updates and information on how to get involved will be available at kennebunklibrary.org and on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information, call 207-985-2173.

Legion Post announces meeting schedule

The monthly meeting of American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport is held on the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. All veterans and Sons of the American Legion are welcome to attend.

Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport. Future meeting dates:

Feb. 1, March 7, April 4, May 2, June 6, July 11, Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.

For more information, call 967-2400.

