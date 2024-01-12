Maddy Christman’s free throw with five seconds left in overtime gave Falmouth a 42-41 win at Deering in a girls’ basketball game Friday.

Christman, who led the Navigators (2-7) with 18 points and 20 rebounds, made the first attempt to break a 41-41 tie but missed the second.

The Rams (4-6) then had a chance to win it at the horn, but Shay Rosenthal’s 3-point attempt from near midcourt was off target.

Maya Gayle paced Deering with 15 points.

MARSHWOOD 50, FREEPORT 47: Isabelle Tice dropped in 17 points and Sarah Theriault added 13 as the Hawks (4-7) edged the Falcons (6-6) in Freeport.

Marshwood outscored Freeport 14-8 in the fourth quarter.

Maddie Cormier scored 23 points for Freeport. Abby Giroux chipped in with 14.

BRUNSWICK 63, WESTBROOK 35: Maddy Werner sank nine free throws and finished with 23 points, and the Dragons (9-1) used a 21-3 second-quarter advantage to cruise past the Blue Blazes (4-8) in Westbrook.

Alexis Morin added 12 points and Dakota Shipley scored 11.

Taylar Hodge led Westbrook with nine points.

MT. ARARAT 54, GREELY 12: The Eagles (9-2) raced out to a 25-0 lead after one quarter and rolled to a win over the Rangers (5-6) in Topsham.

Cali Pomerleau led a balanced attack with 11 points. Kayleigh Wagg scored 10 points, Julianna Allen and Kennedy Lampert each chipped in with eight and Avery Beal had seven.

Asja Kelman finished with 10 points for Greely.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 55, BOOTHBAY 33: Aylvia Theriault paced the Falcons (3-5) with 13 points in a win against the Seahawks (3-7) in Boothbay Harbor.

Brooke Bennett and Maisy Chase each scored 10 points.

Bella Orr led Boothbay with eight points.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

NOBLE 75, BIDDEFORD 63: Bryce Guitard scored 31 points to lead the Knights (9-2) past the Tigers (3-7) at Biddeford.

Ashton Mutagoma contributed 14 points and Andrew Marzoli added 12 for Noble, which turned a 37-34 halftime deficit into a 56-46 lead after three quarters.

Travis Edgerton tossed in 23 points and Julius Searles had 17 for Biddeford.

SOUTH PORTLAND 47, BONNY EAGLE 35: Manny Hidalgo and Gabe Galarraga scored 16 points apiece as the Red Riots (4-6) defeated the Scots (1-8) at Standish.

Lucas Drinkwater led Bonny Eagle with 13 points.

MT. ARARAT 47, GREELY 44: Caleb Murphy drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer from the left corner with just under 10 seconds remaining, lifting the Eagles (5-6) over the Rangers (3-6) in Cumberland.

Murphy’s shot gave Mt. Ararat a 46-44 lead. Logan Dubuc made 1 of 2 free throws after a Greely turnover, and the Rangers missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

Andrew Clemons (15 points), Nolan Greenleaf (13) and Murphy (10) scored in double figures for Mt. Ararat.

Greely got 14 points from Jackson Leding, 13 from Kade Ippolito and 11 from Ethan Michaud.

SCARBOROUGH 70, SANFORD 53: Carter Blanche scored 22 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead the Red Storm (9-2) over the Spartans (5-5) in Scarborough.

Blanche made three 3s and Liam Jefferds (16 points) had two of his four 3s in the first quarter, when Scarborough went ahead 22-12.

Liam Garriepy added 13 points and Spencer Booth scored 10 for the Red Storm.

Dominic Veino led Sanford with 13 points, followed by Makai Bougie with 12, and Brady Adams and Dylan Gendron with 11 apiece.

This roundup will be updated.

