Josh Nadeau scored with 3:45 left in the third period and Brandon Holt added an empty-netter less than two minutes later as the University of Maine extended its unbeaten streak to nine games with 5-3 win over UConn in a men’s Hockey East game on Friday in Hartford, Connecticut.

Maine (14-3-2, 6-2-1 Hockey East) scored all five of its goals in the third period, including three straight to rally for the win.

UConn (8-10-2, 4-7-1) took the lead just 26 seconds into the game on a goal by Chase Bradley and made it 2-0 when Tristan Frasier scored later in the first.

Maine got within 2-1 when Harrison Scott scored early in the third, before the Huskies pushed their lead back to two on a goal by Hudson Schandor.

The Black Bears rallied to tie it on a short-handed goal by Holt and a power-play goal by Bradly Nadeau with 7:57 left in the third.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BOWDOIN 68, MIDDLEBURY 65: Callie Godfrey scored 19 points and Abbie Quinn added 18 as the Polar Bears (13-1) edged the Panthers (10-5) in Middlebury, Vermont.

Megan Tan added 11 points for Bowdoin. Carly Davey had three points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

BATES 82, HAMILTON 66: Morgan Kennedy scored 26 points as the Bobcats (13-2, 2-0 NESCAC) beat the Continentals (12-4, 1-2) in Lewiston.

Elsa Daulerio added 18 points for Bates. Emily Hall scored 17 points for Hamilton.

WILLIAMS 80, COLBY 73: Arianna Gerig scored 26 points as the Ephs (8-8, 1-2 NESCAC) beat the Mules (9-5, 1-1) in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Logan Coster added 19 points for Williams.

Lydia Mordarski scored 19 points and Amelia Hanscom added 15 for Colby.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

WILLIAMS 68, COLBY 45: Nate Karren had 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Ephs (12-3, 3-0 NESCAC) beat the Mules (7-8, 0-3) in Waterville.

Max Poulton, Lucas Green and Jack Lawson each scored eight points for Colby.

MIDDLEBURY 71, BOWDOIN 67: Noah Osher scored 23 points as the Panthers (7-8, 2-1 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (6-10, 0-3) in Brunswick.

Tristan Joseph added 16 points for Middlebury.

James McGowan scored 14 points, Michael Simonds added 13 and Natrel Allen 12 for Bowdoin.

HAMILTON 80, BATES 71: Hank Morgan scored 26 points as the Continentals (7-7, 2-1 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (2-12, 0-2) in Clinton, New York.

Teja Singh and Garret Keyhani each added 20 points for Hamilton.

Marc Begin II scored 23 points for Bates. Elliott Cravitz added 15 and Babacar Pouye added 14.

