Mingle with the Rotary

The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club is hosting a “Mix, Mingle and Make a Difference” gathering Thursday, Jan. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. Past Rotary activities and future plans will be discussed, along with a Q&A session. Light refreshments will be served.

It will be held at Stella’s on the Square at 6 N. High St. To attend, send an RSVP to LakeRegionRotary@gmail.com.

Lifelong Learning for 50+

Lake Region Lifelong Learning, formerly Senior College at Bridgton, will offer six classes at its new location at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 42 Sweden Road, from Jan. 23 through Feb. 2. The classes will be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon.

First up on Jan. 23 is a discussion on the relationship between moose and white-tailed deer, taught by Tom Durkin, a New York State master naturalist. That will be followed by a Jan. 25 class on the 1937 film “Stage Door,” taught by Margaret Reimer; Jan. 26, “Trees from the Inside Out,” by Leigh Macmillen Hayes and Dawn Wood; Jan. 30, “Lovewell’s Fight and the Bounty Hunters at Lovewell Pond” with Paul Bibeau; Feb. 1, “The History of Maine Minerals and Gems” taught by Jim Mann; and Feb. 2,”Qu Gong: The Most Ancient Form of Chinese Healing,” with instructor Theresa Puckett.

All classes are open to anyone in the Lakes Region ages 50 and older. Registration forms and more information are available at seniorcollegeatbridgton.org. Registration for this session’s classes is due by Jan. 19. Call the registrar at 647-5593 or email seniorcollegeatbridgton@gmail.com with any questions.

New parent support group

Sacopee Midwives is hosting a new support group for new parents, meeting the first Saturday of each month for tea and conversation. Meetings run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Birth House at 28 S. High St. in Bridgton. The group is open to both recent parents and those who are expecting. For more information, contact sacopeemidwives@gmail.com or 329-2111.

Recovery Center update

The public is encouraged to stop by the Lake Region Recovery Center to check out its offerings. Since its October 2022 relocation to a building next the the post office on Elm Street, the center has been able accommodate more people and has added more meetings and activities. In addition, a naloxone box has been installed outside the building to provide access to the opioid-overdose antidote in an emergency, no questions asked. It has already been used once.

In 2024, the center hopes to obtain more funding to create additional jobs and programming.

People can also receive the center’s newsletter by sending their email address to info.lrrcbridgton.org@gmail.com.

