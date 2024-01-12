Sand buckets for neighbors

Sand buckets are available for residents to pick up at the Fire Station at 611 Lewiston Road. However, lifting a 5-gallon bucket of sand weighing in at more than 40 pounds can pose a struggle for some people.

For those unable to fill and transport a sand bucket by themselves, Building Livability in New Gloucester has lined up local volunteers to deliver one filled bucket to each participating home between 9 a.m. and noon Jan. 20, free of charge.

There are several methods that can be used to request a sand bucket. One is to fill out a form available at the New Gloucester Public Library or pinned to the Town Hall community bulletin board, and then deposit the completed form in the BLING box at the library. A second option emailing email blingnewgloucester@gmail.com with your name, address, email address and (optional) phone number. There is also a Google form to fill out at ngxchange.org.

Note that sand buckets will be collected at the end of the season. Supplies are being provided by a local business.

Tour a horse museum

Spend an afternoon with the Morgan horses that live at Pineland Farms’ Equestrian Center, 1545 Intervale Road. Visitors will tour the Morgan Horse Museum, arena and outdoor pastures.

This family program is open to ages 6 and up and takes place from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19. The fee is $7 per person. Adult paid participation is required for minors, and pre-registration is required. To get tickets, go to the Farm Visits & Programs menu at shop.pinelandfarms.org.

For more details, contact the education department at 650-3031 or education@pinelandfarms.org.

Florig to speak at library

Maine author David Florig will be at the library for a free discussion of his book, “The Stones of Ailsa Craig,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The novel is a work of historical fiction set in present-day Belfast, Maine, and in 1880s Scotland and is centered around the centuries-old sport of curling. Florig has spoken at numerous libraries about this debut novel throughout the last few months.

Primary absentee ballots

Requests for absentee ballots can be made for the March 5 presidential primary election.

They may be requested by using the state’s online absentee ballot request service by searching for “voting” at maine.gov.

Residents can also complete an absentee ballot request form at newgloucester.com, under News and Announcements, and drop it off at the town office or mail it to: Town of New Gloucester, Attn: Elections, 385 Intervale Road, New Gloucester, ME 04260.

Ballots will not be mailed out to voters until February.

