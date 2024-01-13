Maine allowed two third-period goals and had its nine-game unbeaten streak snapped with a 2-0 loss to Connecticut in a Hockey East game Saturday in Hartford.

Maine (14-4-2, 6-3-1 Hockey East) lost for the first time since Nov. 18.

Tabor Heaslip scored 22 seconds into the third period to give the Huskies (9-10-2, 5-7-1) a 1-0 lead. Joey Muldowney made it 2-0 less than four minutes later.

Albin Boija stopped 12 shots for Maine, while Arsenii Sergeev made 29 saves for the Huskies.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE 58, VERMONT STATE CASTLETON 56: Liz Cote scored 19 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Huskies (7-9, 5-2 Little East) beat the Spartans (8-8, 2-5) in Castleton, Vermont.

Advertisement

Tara Flanders added 14 points and eight rebounds, while Tamrah Gould scored 10 points.

Liz Bailey scored 18 points and Elise Magro added 15 for Vermont State Castleton.

ST. JOSEPH’S 68, ALBERTUS MAGNUS 65: Angelica Hurley made three foul shots with two seconds left to give the Monks (9-6, 5-0 GNAC) a win over the Falcons (12-4, 4-1) in Standish.

Hurley finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Grace Ramsdell added 15 points and nine rebounds.

Diamond White scored 19 points for Albertus Magnus.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 70, ROGER WILLIAMS 60: Faye Veilleux scored 18 points and Jordyn Franzen recorded a double-double (11 points, 12 rebounds) as the Nor’easters (10-5, 5-2 Commonwealth Coast) beat the Hawks (10-5, 6-1) in Bristol, Rhode Island.

Advertisement

Julianna Tracey chipped in with 17 points.

Sophia Coppola scored 15 points for Roger Williams, which had its 31-game conference winning streak snapped.

BATES 59, AMHERST 41: Elsa Daulerio scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Bobcats (14-2, 3-0 NESCAC) beat the Mammoths (13-2, 2-2) in Lewiston.

Sarah Hughes added 11 points and Morgan Kennedy scored 10.

MIDDLEBURY 50, COLBY 40: Augusta Dixon recorded 19 points and 13 rebounds as the Panthers (11-6, 3-1 NESCAC) beat the Mules (9-6, 1-2) in Middlebury, Vermont.

Amelia Hanscom scored 13 points and Kate Olenik had 10 for Colby.

Advertisement

MEN’S BASKETBALL

WILLIAMS 68, BOWDOIN 43: Alex Lee scored 13 points as the Ephs (13-3, 4-0 NESCAC) defeated the Polar Bears (6-11, 0-4) in Brunswick.

Michael Simonds scored 16 points for Bowdoin.

AMHERST 59, BATES 36: Bobby Sommers scored 13 points to lead the Mammoths (10-7, 2-2 NESCAC) past the Bobcats (2-13, 0-3) in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Simon Mccormick scored 11 points for Bates.

MIDDLEBURY 90, COLBY 78: Noah Osher scored 24 points as the Panthers (8-8, 3-1 NESCAC) beat the Mules (7-9, 0-4) in Waterville.

Advertisement

Jack Lawson scored 22 points, while Max Poulton and Marco Poulton each had 20 for Colby.

ROGER WILLIAMS 91, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 82: Mac Annus scored 21 points as the Hawks (8-7, 6-0 Commonwealth Coast) defeated the Nor’easters (5-10, 0-7) in Bristol, Rhode Island.

Adam Lux scored 22 points, Adrian Torres added 20 and Jack Pyzynski had 19 for UNE.

SOUTHERN MAINE 66, VERMONT STATE CASTLETON 64: Chance Dixon scored 22 points to lead the Huskies (8-7, 4-3 Little East) past the Spartans (5-11, 1-6) at Castleton, Vermont.

Cody Hawes added 14 points and Brady Saunders scored 12.

Justin Schwarzbeck scored 18 points for Vermont State Castleton.

ALBERTUS MAGNUS 86, ST. JOSEPH’S 75: Antonio Bonilla scored 23 points as the Falcons (12-3, 5-0 GNAC) beat the Monks (7-9, 3-2) in overtime in Standish.

John Paul Frazier led the Monks with 27 points. Julian Llopiz added 21 and Remijo Wani scored 15.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous