Boosted by the additions of Boston Celtics bench players Dalano Banton and Neemias Queta, the Maine Celtics went on a 22-2 run in the third quarter as they pulled away for a 112-92 win over the Indiana Mad Ants in a G League game Saturday afternoon at the Portland Expo.

Banton, playing his first game for Maine, led six players in double figures with 28 points.

DJ Steward had 19 points, Drew Peterson tossed in 18, and Queta chipped in with 12 points on 6-for-7 shooting.

Jordan Walsh and Rob Edwards each added 11 points.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Tommy Fleetwood surged into the lead of the Dubai Invitational in the United Arab Emirates, shooting an 8-under 63 in the third round to overtake Rory McIlroy by one stroke.

Fleetwood made eight birdies in a flawless round to move to a 15-under total of 198. McIlroy settled for a 67 that left him in sole possession of second place.

Thorbjorn Olesen was another two shots back after a 66.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Kevin De Bruyne marked his Premier League return from injury by coming off the bench to score the equalizer and set up an injury-time winner by substitute winger Oscar Bobb as Manchester City rallied for a 3-2 win at Newcastle.

The win lifted Pep Guardiola’s team into second place, two points behind Liverpool.

TENNIS

ADELAIDE INTERNATIONAL:

Sixth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko tuned up for the Australian Open by winning her seventh WTA title with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Daria Kasatkina, and seventh-seeded Jiri Lehecka captured his first ATP Tour title by rallying to defeat unseeded Jack Draper, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Marco Odermatt won another duel with Cyprien Sarrazin in a downhill in Wengen, Switzerland, that was marred by a serious crash for their biggest rival, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who was airlifted to a hospital.

Odermatt and Sarrazin were much faster than any other racer, starting back-to-back just minutes before Kilde crashed within sight of the finish of the longest downhill on the World Cup circuit.

Kilde, the overall World Cup champion in 2020 and long-time partner of American star Mikaela Shiffrin, had lengthy treatment on his right leg while laying flat next to the finish line.

• Sofia Goggia rose to fourth on the all-time list of career downhill victories by winning a race in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria.

The 2018 Olympic champion’s first downhill win this season and 18th of her World Cup career was by 0.10 seconds over Stephanie Venier. Nicol Delago and Mirjam Puchner tied for third, 0.34 behind Goggia.

Lindsey Vonn holds the record for downhill victories with 43.

HOCKEY

NHL: Nic Dowd tied the game in the third period by batting a puck out of the air, T.J. Oshie scored the go-ahead goal 1:53 later, and the Washington Capitals rallied to beat the visiting New York Rangers, 3-2, handing the Metropolitan Division leaders a fourth consecutive loss.

• The injury-depleted Chicago Blackhawks are getting their top defenseman back, as Seth Jones was scheduled to return Saturday night against the Dallas Stars.

Jones, who leads Chicago and is fourth in the NHL with 25:25 of ice time per game, missed 15 games because of a shoulder injury.

