This week’s poem, Sonja Johanson’s “Three Deer in Oquossoc,” shows us a speaker’s moment both in transit and in a particular place. I love this poem’s distilled imagery of cold and seeming impasse, and its clarion dialogue, at once flinty and mythic.

Johanson has recent work appearing in Plume, Rhino and Sugar House Review. Her most recent chapbook is “the burgeoning world” (Glass Lyre Press). Sonja holds an MFA in poetry from the Warren Wilson Program for Writers and lives in the mountains of western Maine.

Three Deer in Oquossoc

By Sonja Johanson

East will take me back. I drive

west. I wend between snowbanks,

until the road delivers me

to a sleeping boat launch.

They stand on the frozen ramp;

watch me with coats that are

better than mine. Ice houses

and snowmobiles edge the distance.

I have to turn around, I say

to them, I went the wrong

way. They stamp and chuff.

No, they tell me, this is the way.

