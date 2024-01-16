Photo courtesy of South Portland Historical Society
Arthur Bolton Sr. and his son George Bolton in front of the fishing shacks at Fisherman’s Point, South Portland, 1959.
Photo by Brianna Soukup
Eden Millecchia’s dog Bert plays in the surf at Willard Beach on November 9, 2020.
Photo by Carl Walsh
In June, 2018, visitors to Willard Beach walk on the point, near the fish houses, with Portland Head light visible in the background.
Photo by Brianna Soukup
Emma Gatehouse, 4, stands up near the fish shacks off of Willard Beach on June 26, 2023. Gatehouse, who lives in Windham, came to the beach with her brother, Logan, and mother, Alyssia Gatehouse for the morning.
Photo by Ben McCanna
The scenic “fishing shacks” on Simonton Cove, photographed in January, 2018.
Photo by Carl Walsh
Sea Smoke, created by sub-zero morning temps, hovered over the Willard Beach Fish Houses in South Portland on January 16, 2022.
Photo by Gordon Chibroski
In February, 1998, Doug Uraneck and his dog, Bessie, enjoy a late afternoon walk on Willard Beach.
Photo by Derek Davis
A woman walks past Fisherman’s Point in South Portland on a rainy evening in March, 2017.
Photo by Michele McDonald
Barbara Peacock a Portland photographer, photographs model Emry Bickford, 18 months, at Willard Beach in August, 2019.
Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
A beachgoer walks past Fishermen’s Point at Willard Beach in South Portland on December 12, 2023.
Photo by Kat Franchino
A rainy day in South Portland in June, 2010.
Photo by Brianna Soukup
Megan Flemming takes a photo of her sons Silas Flemming, 10, right, and Theo Flemming, 8, in front of the fish houses on September 16, 2023
Photo by Ben McCanna
Mike Polizzi of South Portland walks along Fishermen’s Point at Willard Beach in August, 2020, under overcast skies. “It’s my favorite spot,” he said. “I try to come here every day.”
Photo courtesy of South Portland Historical Society/Woodbury Collection
Fishing shacks at Fisherman’s Point, South Portland, undated but possibly circa 1930.
Photo by Tim Greenway
A woman walks her dog on Willard Beach as the fog burns off in April, 2014.
