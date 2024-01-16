With the adoption of their new transgender policy ACAAA, SAD 75 has willingly entered a dangerous realm. The policy claims to provide a safe learning environment for the transgender student population. However, it fails to acknowledge the blatant disregard for the welfare, safety and comfort of the remaining student body and staff, while simultaneously curtailing free speech.

Until recently, I was employed with SAD 75. For 17 years, I worked in several capacities; including substitute teacher, substitute paraprofessional and full time special education paraprofessional. I was disheartened to learn about policy ACAAA and its unanimous vote. The policy defies all human biological legitimacy and seeks to avoid an overwhelming pervasiveness of the mental health crisis in Maine. Furthermore, this policy ignores the comprehensive data that illustrates a direct correlation between certain mental health traumas and disorders and the prevalence of gender dysphoria. The Journal of American Medical Association Pediatrics reports that in Maine 1 in 4 children suffer from at least one mental health disorder.

My resignation was a very difficult decision. There are many employees that are struggling to accept this policy for numerous reasons. Unfortunately, they feel unable to advocate for themselves in fear of financial strife or social backlash. This painful reality is leading to unhealthy and hostile work environments.

The sensationalism of transgender dysphoria has slithered into our schools with an insidious outcome, robbing our most vulnerable children and bullying our dedicated educators into silence. We need to address the true culprit of mental illness. As a society we must bring resources back to school that can provide the essential behavior therapies necessary. We must stop stigmatizing mental health disorders and treat them accordingly. Our younger generation does not need hormone blockers, chest binders or preferred pronouns. They deserve our protection, guidance and so much more.

Rebecca Brooks

Topsham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: