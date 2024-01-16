Husson University announces the names of students recently named to the President’s List, Dean’s List and Honors List for the Fall 2023 semester of the 2023-2024 academic year. Local students includ: Dylan Anderson of Dayton, President’s List; Taylor Beaulieu of Arundel, Honors; Jack Cote of Saco, Dean’s List; Carl Davis of Biddeford, President’s List; Aidan Donovan of Biddeford, President’s List; Liam Doran of Dayton, Dean’s List; Kaylie Hammond of Biddeford, Honors; Ray Intwari of Biddeford, President’s List; Henry Lausier of Saco, Honors; Hannah Leavitt of Saco, President’s List; Elise Marquis of Saco, Honors; Nico Mpemba of Biddeford, Dean’s List; Katelyn Munro of Saco, Dean’s List; Leslie Nyambo of Biddeford, President’s List; Malina O’Brien of Arundel, Honors; Stephanie Sawyer of Saco, President’s List; Jacob Shaw of Arundel, Dean’s List; Marybeth Sloat of Biddeford, President’s List; Lucy Stone of Kennebunkport, Dean’s List; and Faith Tillotson of Saco, Dean’s List.

Students at Lehigh University attained Dean’s List in Fall 2023: Baker O’Leary of Saco and Michael Pinette of Saco.

Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2023 President’s List: Karen Hicks of Biddeford, Morgan Day of Biddeford, Jamie Waylein of Biddeford, Layla Thomas of Biddeford, Samantha Sardella of Old Orchard Beach, Katharyn Lucas of Old Orchard Beach, Anthony Guiler of Saco, Cameron Cote of Saco, Jacob Pelletier of Saco, Jodi Priest of Saco, Nicole Henry of Saco, and Mikas Freeman of Saco.

Savannah Adams of Biddeford and Alyssa Huber of Biddeford were named to the Southern New Hampshire University Fall 2023 Dean’s List.

York County Community College students are recognized each semester for their outstanding acadmic acheivements. Local students include: Sara Aliyeva of Saco, Part-Time Dean’s List; Michael Baker of Biddeford, President’s List; Jennifer Bremser of Arundel, Part-Time Dean’s List; Renee Burkett of Biddeford, Part-Time Dean’s List; Lindsay Callahan of Biddeford, Part-Time Dean’s List; Arianna Dale of Biddeford, Dean’s List; Cassandra Durham of Arundel, Part-Time Dean’s List; Meira Eckstein of Biddeford, Dean’s List; Samantha Gardner of Biddeford, Part-Time Dean’s List; Chantel Grugnale of Old Orchard Beach, Part-Time Dean’s List; Carolyn Higgins of Biddeford, Part-Time Dean’s List; Samantha Hilt Coleman of Biddeford, Part-Time Dean’s List; Charles Howarth of Kennebunkport, Dean’s List; Sinny Howe of Biddeford, Part-Time Dean’s List; Liberty Kelley of Biddeford, Part-Time Dean’s List; Meghan LaPlante of Arundel, Dean’s List; Adrianna Ledoux of Biddeford, Part-Time Dean’s List; Madison McNutt of Saco, Dean’s List; Isabella Medina of Biddeford, Dean’s List; Destiny Noonan of Biddeford, Dean’s List; Danielle Noonan of Biddeford, Part-Time Dean’s List; Jacob Paulette of Saco, Dean’s List; Camryn Richard of Dayton, Part-Time Dean’s List; Denni Rivard of Biddeford, Dean’s List; Rebecca Smart of Biddeford, Part-Time Dean’s List; Breanna Wenger of Biddeford, Dean’s List; Nadia Zankanawi of Biddeford, Part-Time Dean’s List; and Winni Zhang of Saco, Part-Time Dean’s List.

York County Community College announces Fall 2023 graduates. Local students include: Madison McNutt of Saco, Amanda Souliere of Biddeford, Reegan Hebert of Dayton, Jayden Elliott of Biddeford, and Caleb Fleming of Biddeford.

Liam Nash of Saco has been named to the 2023 fall semester Dean’s List at Ohio Wesleyan University.

Eliza Mason of Arundel excelled during the Fall 2023 semester at Hofstra, earned a spot on the Dean’s List. Eliza’s major is Film Studies & Production.

Chloe Harding of Biddeford, Cody Ruff of Saco, and Matthew Page made the fall semester dean’s list at Stonehill College.

