Micheline Claire Neveux died peacefully at St. Andre’s Healthcare Facility, surrounded by family after a period of declining health. She battled dementia, which robbed her of the independence that characterized her and left her unable to undertake the activities she most enjoyed, including long walks in the community, reading the newspaper and books, and socializing with her many friends.

Micheline was born on Nov. 12, 1936, the second youngest of nine children, to parents Eugene and Aline (Gendron) Neveux. She attended parochial schools in Biddeford, graduating valedictorian at St. Joseph’s High School in 1955. Micheline married and had seven children, managing the household in Kennebunk and briefly in Saco.

Her career in accounting and office management began in the office at Woolworth’s Department Store. She worked at the Biddeford Saco Journal, wrote a column for the York County Coast Star, was employed by Howard Johnson’s restaurant, and was the office manager for Colonial Shoe in Kennebunk before obtaining her associate’s degree at the University of Southern Maine. Micheline worked full-time at Disability RMS in Portland in the accounting and payroll department before retiring.

She loved the arts, including drawing, painting, singing and theater. She sang with the Seet Adeline’s women barbershop ensemble, performed and volunteered for the Biddeford City Theater, and sang and traveled with the Voices in Harmony choir. Micheline also volunteered at Sweetser Children’s Home, Southern Maine Medical Center, and MacArthur Library. She loved traveling and made several trips to Europe, visiting England, France and Ireland. Her favorite trip included her dear friend Mary Sadorf, (whose driving scared them all) and Micheline regularly spoke about that trip to Ireland.

In addition to her parents, Micheline was predeceased by her son Gregory Denger; sisters Gertrude Tremblay, Rachel Guerin, and Suzanne Gobeil; brothers Guy Neveux and Benoit Neveux; and grandson Matthew Denger.

She is survived by her daughter Natasha (John) Lux of Buckeye, Arizona; son Brian (Alice) Denger of Biddeford, Maine; daughter Kathleen Panno of Stow, Maine; son Patrick Denger of Biddeford, Maine; daughter Stephanie (Douglas) Peaslee of Biddeford, Maine; and daughter Judith Denger of San Diego, California; grandchildren Aaron (Laura)Thibault of Newfield, Maine; Kristina Denger of Phoenix, Arizona; Philip Thibault of Arundel, Maine; Joshua (Ashley) Bossie of Orange, Connticut; Rachel (Brittany) Tromblee of Saco, Maine; Larissa Lux of Buckeye, Arizona; Miranda (Cameron) Snow of Waterboro, Maine; Patrick Denger of Biddeford, Maine; and Alex Day of Biddeford, Maine; and six great-grandchildren.

Advertisement

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at St. Andre’s Healthcare Facility and Compassus Hospice for their compassionate care and support. Additionally, the family is grateful for Stephanie Peaslee who dedicated a year of caring for her mother prior to her memory care placement.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Church in Biddeford at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts in memory of Micheline to the Alzheimer’s Association; www. alz.org or Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy; www. parentprojectmd.org

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: