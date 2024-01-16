Sydney Jones scored 20 points and Abbie Quinn added 19 points and eight rebounds as the Bowdoin women’s basketball team won its 13th straight, beating Wesleyan 77-44 Tuesday afternoon at Brunswick.

Carly Davey had 11 points, four rebounds and five assists for Bowdoin (16-1, 4-0 NESCAC), which limited the Cardinals (9-5, 1-2) to 29 points across the final three quarters.

Olivia Quinn had 13 points and eight rebounds to lead Wesleyan.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UMAINE-PRESQUE ISLE 76, BOWDOIN 75: Gilbert Jean Mendez made a pair of go-ahead free throws with 1:11 remaining in the second overtime, propelling the Owls (5-9) to a win over the Polar Bears (6-11) in Presque Isle.

Deny Harris led UMPI with 19 points, seven rebounds and two steals. David Ellington scored 15 points, Doug McCalla added 12 and five rebounds and Jean Mendez finished with 11.

Natrel Allen posted a game-high 22 points and six rebounds for Bowdoin, which came up short on two go-ahead field goal attempts in the final seven seconds. Michael Simonds had 18 points and Justus Bardauskas notched 10 points and 10 rebounds.

FOOTBALL

SOUTH CAROLINA: One-time Auburn starting quarterback Robby Ashford has committed to South Carolina, he said.

Ashford spent the past two seasons at Auburn. The 6-foot-3, 218-pound passer from Hoover, Alabama, was the Tigers’ starter in 2022. He threw for 1,613 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. Ashford also ran for 710 yards and seven scores.

Ashford was a backup in 2023 under first-year coach Hugh Freeze, appearing in 10 games with one start. He passed for 145 yards and two touchdowns last season.

ALABAMA: South Alabama Coach Kane Wommack resigned and is headed to Alabama to become defensive coordinator for Coach Kalen DeBoer.

DeBoer, who was hired away from Washington last week to replace Nick Saban, and Wommack worked together as assistants at Indiana in 2019 under Tom Allen. DeBoer was offensive coordinator and Wommack defensive coordinator.

ARIZONA: Arizona has agreed to a five-year contract with San Jose State’s Brent Brennan to be the Wildcats’ next coach, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

Brennan replaces Jedd Fisch, who left for Washington on Sunday, and is the latest domino to fall since Nick Saban announced his retirement at Alabama.

IOWA: Receivers coach Kelton Copeland has been fired, defensive coordinator Phil Parker received a significant raise, and Seth Wallace has been named assistant head coach.

Coach Kirk Ferentz also said his search for an offensive coordinator is continuing.

Copeland coached the receivers for seven years. The Hawkeyes have had one of the least productive offenses for three straight seasons, and no receiver ranked among the top 30 in the Big Ten in 2023.

