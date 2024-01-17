Harvard Coach Tim Murphy, the winningest football coach in Ivy League history, announced his retirement Wednesday after 30 years at the school.

Murphy, 67, was head coach at Maine for two seasons in 1987 and 1988, compiling a 15-10 record. In his first season, the Black Bears won the Yankee Conference title and advance to the NCAA Div. 1-AA playoffs. He was 17-37-1 in five years at Cincinnati before he took over at Harvard in 1994. He was 200-89 with the Crimson, including a record 141 wins in Ivy League play. He won his record-tying 10th league title in 2023. He was 232-134-1 in 37 seasons as a head coach.

“Harvard University has been a very special place for my family and me,” Murphy said. “I am graduating from a profession that has not only been my job, but other than my family and close friends, it has been my passion and my life for the past 45 years.”

Before Murphy’s arrival, the Crimson had not won more than eight games since 1919. Harvard went 9-1 and won the Ivy League title in 1997. His teams were unbeaten in 2001, 2004 and 2014. He was 19-10 against rival Yale. Murphy was a five-time finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award as top coach in the Football Championship Subdivision and an eight-time New England coach of the year.

ALABAMA: Left tackle Kadyn Proctor plans to enter the transfer portal after starting as a freshman and All-America safety Caleb Downs might join him.

Proctor announced his intentions Wednesday on social media. Downs’ plans to enter the portal were announced on social media by Deuce Recruiting, where his father Gary, a former NFL running back, is national recruiting director.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UNE 71, CURRY 44: Juliana Tracey scored 21 points and Kaylee Beyor added 15 points and 12 reboundsa as the Nor’easters (11-5, 6-2 CCC) cruised past the Colonels (5-10, 0-7) at Biddeford.

Faye Veilleux chipped in with 10 points. Jordyn Franzen added nine points and nine rebounds.

USM 53, PLYMOUTH STATE 43: Tamrah Gould scored 21 points to lead the Huskies (8-9, 6-2 LEC) past the Panthers (7-8, 3-4) at Plymouth, New Hampshire.

Tara Flanders added seven points. Magen King had four points and nine rebounds.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 66, GREAT BAY CC 51: Jenna Philbrook had 12 points, 15 rebounds and six assists, and Aija Andrews added 12 points and 13 rebounds as the Seawolves (14-2, 6-2 YSCC) beat the Herons (4-6, 2-6) at South Portland.

Maddy York had 11 points and five steals.

TCU: Two TCU games have been canceled because the team does not have enough available players, the Big 12 announced Wednesday, and the school said it would hold open tryouts Thursday and Friday for women interested in walking on for the remainder of the season..

The Horned Frogs (14-4, 1-4 Big 12) were scheduled to host No. 7 Kansas State on Wednesday night and visit No. 24 Iowa State on Saturday.

