The University of Maine women’s basketball team took control in the second quarter in winning its fourth straight, 76-47 over the University of Maryland Baltimore County Thursday night at Orono.

The Black Bears (11-7, 4-0 AE) outscored the Retrievers (6-11, 2-3) 21-9 in the second quarter for a 34-23 halftime lead.

Adrianna Smith scored a season-high 33 points to go with 12 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season.

Anne Simon put up 10 points, four rebounds and nine assists and Sarah Talon and Olivia Rockwood added 10 points apiece.

Caroline Bornemann had eight points and 10 rebounds for Maine.

Anna Blount led UMBC with 13 points and seven rebounds. Laura Lacambra had 10 points.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTH CAROLINA: South Carolina’s top 3-point shooter, Myles Stute, will miss 2 to 3 weeks with a left shoulder strain suffered during the Gamecocks’ 74-69 loss to Georgia.

FOOTBALL

MIAMI: Tight end Cam McCormick said that he is coming back for a ninth season of college football.

He is believed to be the first with a ninth season granted by the NCAA. McCormick’s career was derailed multiple times by season-ending injuries, some of which earned him a medical redshirt from the NCAA, and all players who participated in college athletics in 2020 got another year of eligibility because of the pandemic.

McCormick spent the first seven of his college seasons at Oregon, transferred to Miami for the 2023 season and will keep playing in 2024.

SENIOR BOWL: Tennessee Titans defensive line coach Terrell Williams and New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will serve as head coaches at the Senior Bowl.

The Senior Bowl, a weeklong audition for NFL prospects, announced the coaching staffs for the Feb. 3 game.

Williams, who is the Titans assistant head coach, will lead the American team. Ulbrich will coach the National team.

The Titans have the seventh overall draft pick and the Jets own the 10th selection.

