Evan Legassey and Justin Jamal combined for 39 points, and Deering held off a furious comeback bid to upset Gorham, 62-61, in a Class AA boys’ basketball game Friday night in Portland.

Deering (5-8) stunned Gorham (10-2) with an opening 23-5 blitz and was still ahead by 11 going into the fourth quarter, but the No. 1 team in the Varsity Maine poll chipped away at the deficit and cut it to 60-59 on a 3-pointer by Griffin Gammon with less than a minute remaining.

After Deering’s Tayshaun Cleveland made two free throws, Ashton Leclerc answered with a pair of free throws. Gorham than got the ball back when Deering couldn’t handle an inbounds pass, but the visitors missed a last-chance shot.

Legassey finished with 21 points, Jamal added 18 and Cleveland scored 15.

Gorham was paced by Caden Smith with 21, Gabe Michaud with 19 and Gammon with 14.

FALMOUTH 51, NOBLE 48: The Navigators (10-2) placed three players in double figures and held off the Knights (10-3) in a Class A South showdown in Falmouth.

Falmouth was paced by 13 points apiece from Davis Mann and Henry Stowell and 11 from Chris Simonds. The Navigators built a 14-point lead in the third quarter but had to hang on, as Noble twice missed 3-pointers in the final seconds.

Noble was led by Jamier Rose, who had 19 points. Isaiah Conary and Bryce Guitard added 10 points apiece.

MT. ARARAT 42, WESTBROOK 37: Logan Dubuc and Nolan Greenleaf each scored 10 points, and the Eagles (5-7) used an 18-11 edge in the fourth quarter to overtake the Blue Blazes (4-8) in Westbrook.

David Mbuyamba was the lone Westbrook player in double figures, finishing with 11 points.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 71, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 50: Riley Provencher and Trot Moody combined for 16 fourth-quarter points as the Seagulls (5-6) closed with a 22-7 run to pull away from the Panthers (3-7) at Yarmouth.

Moody finished with 25 points, Provencher added 19 and Derrick Webber tossed in 10.

Nate Oney knocked down seven 3-pointers on the way to 34 points for NYA. Brayden Kloza chipped in with 12.

FREEPORT 55, LAKE REGION 40: JT Pound scored 18 points as the Falcons (11-2) held off the Lakers (4-8) in Freeport.

Conner Smith added 11 points and Connor Slocum finished with 10 for Freeport, which built a 34-23 lead in the first half.

Jackson Libby scored 19 points, and Brock Gibbons made three 3-pointers for nine points for the Lakers.

WAYNFLETE 62, POLAND 36: Jed Alsup led the Flyers (8-3) with 17 points in a win over the Knights (1-9) at Poland.

Ishan Reese chipped in with 11 points.

Damon Martin scored 20 points for Poland.

SACOPEE VALLEY 71, TRAIP ACADEMY 60: Payton Young scored 11 of his 19 points during a 25-8 third-quarter run as the Hawks (5-7) rallied past the Rangers (3-8) at Kittery.

Dylan Capano led Sacopee with 29 points to go with 10 rebounds, while Silas Nielsen recorded a triple-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 11 blocks. The Hawks trailed 40-31 at halftime.

Traip got 19 points from Sam Jordan, 16 from Nick Martine and 14 from Jack Downs.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 54, WINSLOW 34: Gabe Hagar scored 19 points and the Eagles (9-2) used a 25-12 run in the second half to beat the Raiders (6-5) in Newcastle.

Braden Rodrigue led Winslow with 21 points.

TEMPLE ACADEMY 61, WISCASSET 52: Peyton Reckards had 15 points and 25 rebounds to lead the Bereans (5-5) to a win over the Wolverines (6-5) in Wiscasset.

Nathan Corey scored 21 points and Gabe Young chipped in with 10 for Temple.

Jebar Garricks led Wiscasset with 25 points, while Spencer Pinkham had 11.

