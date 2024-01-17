Outdoor dining isn’t just for summer anymore. Although Maine winters can be harsh, outdoor fires and heated patios can make enjoying the winter a little bit easier.

Still chilly? Grab an igloo!

Many restaurants, bars, and hotels in Greater Portland offer special outdoor dining options to combat the cold this season. In Portland, Harbor Bistro and Terrace restaurant at the Portland Harbor Hotel provides heated “Fire and Ice” igloos throughout the winter.

Themed igloos feature seating for up to six adults, blankets to cozy up with, and Bluetooth speakers so guests can enjoy their favorite music. The igloos are customizable to set a mood of fire-themed warmth or icy coolness, and can be reserved with a $100 reservation fee through the restaurant’s website.

Being able to activate the outdoor space and provide a different level of experience is important to the hotel, said Crystal Ingerson, area director of sales marketing at the hotel.

“People like being outside during the winter with a smaller group of friends,” Ingerson said. “It’s a very cozy, warm environment to enjoy the winter.”

In New Gloucester, local favorite Pineland Farms goes all out to offer winter fun even on the coldest days.

Along with winter activities like skiing, snowshoeing and even disc golf, Pineland Farms also offers heated igloos for its guests.

The igloos were a product of the pandemic, said Brian Mailhot, director of planning and marketing for Pineland. People wanted a comfortable space to gather where they didn’t have to worry about being around a lot of people.

“As concerns over that waned, I think people just enjoyed the private setting and the charm of being outside but still being warm,” Mailhot said. “In snowy conditions, it’s really nice to sit in there after skiing and snowshoeing.”

Making reservations for the igloos is easy, Mailhot said. Simply call the Pineland Farms market and request a time slot.

For those looking to enjoy the cold weather with a warming cocktail or a beer, plenty of restaurants and bars in the Portland area offer fire pits, heaters and warming huts.

At Allagash Brewing Co. in Portland, beer lovers can enjoy a “little enchanted forest,” complete with fire pits and tables with individual heaters. In Westbrook, Mast Landing Brewing offers heated outdoor bubble tents, and at Alto Terrace Bar and Kitchen in Portland, customers can enjoy heated ski-lodge themed igloos on the fourth floor terrace.

Freezing temperatures can’t keep Mainers from the outdoors, and warm outdoor dining options can make this winter a lot more fun.

