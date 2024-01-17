Hires, promotions, appointments

Jonathan Dunitz, an attorney at Verrill in Portland, was elected president of the Maine State Bar Association. He has been vice president of the association and is a member of the association’s Access to Justice Tax Credit Committee.

Stacey Young was hired by Maine Savings Federal Credit Union as senior vice president of member experience. Most recently, she was a senior registered client associate at RBC Wealth Management and worked at University Credit Union for over 10 years, becoming vice president of member services.

Richard St. Pierre has joined Norway Savings Bank as senior vice president and senior finance officer. He has over 20 years of executive leadership experience and 10 years in community banking.

Scott Dolan has been named a partner at the Petruccelli, Martin & Haddow law firm in Portland. He has focused his practice on civil litigation, appellate litigation, successful business building and problem solving, and intellectual property. A former journalist, Dolan is president of the board of directors of Peaks Island News.

Granted

The KeyBank Foundation donated $400,000 to Avesta Housing in a four-year commitment to support Avesta’s mission to provide affordable housing access in Maine and New Hampshire.

OUT Maine has received a $5,000 grant from the Point32Health Foundation as part of its Colleague Resource Groups grant program, nominated by the foundation’s Pride Point CRG for its work supporting the health for LGBTQ+ people living in rural areas.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: