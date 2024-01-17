In the depths of winter, get outside and enjoy the beauty of a full moon in a snowy field with the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust in Bath. KELT invites friends, neighbors, supporters and outdoor enthusiasts for a winter party to celebrate the January full moon — the Wolf Moon — and to explore a potential new addition to Sewall Woods Preserve in the city of Bath from 4:30-7 p.m. on Jan. 25 at Whiskeag Road Field. Enjoy a bonfire, s’mores and hot drinks while KELT staff lead guided tours of field and forest that will ideally join the public lands in the city. The tour starts from the field off of High Street near the entrance to the Sewall Woods Preserve.

The Wolf Moon at Whiskeag Road Field is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see community land conservation from its earliest steps. Guided tours of this potential preserve will leave approximately every 30 minutes. Attendees will get the chance to hear the story of this field and forest, how the community has rallied to purchase the land for environmental protection, and what will happen next. KELT is currently in the middle of a community campaign to finish raising the funds to purchase this property — neighbors have contributed over $100,000 to add this land to the Sewall Woods Preserve, halfway to KELT’s goal of $200,000 in community contributions. Every contribution at the Wolf Moon at Whiskeag Road Field event will be matched up to $10,000 by Sharon Drake Real Estate.

All are welcome to join and explore Whiskeag Road Field. Suggested entry donation of $25. Families with children are welcome. Registration is required at kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events or by calling 442-8400. Directions and parking details will be emailed to registrants leading up to the event, and contributions will be collected at the event. This could turn into a ski, snowshoe or hike depending on the winter weather.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: