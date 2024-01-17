Rescue workers at the scene where a tractor trailer overturned, blocking Interstate 295 in Yarmouth on Wednesday. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer

Both lanes of Interstate 295 northbound near Yarmouth were closed most of Wednesday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned and blocked traffic.

Police said 55-year-old Jerry Freeman of Lakeport, New Hampshire, was driving a tractor-trailed north around 9 a.m. when he hit a patch of snow, lost control and hit two barriers. The collision caused the trailer to detach from the tractor and land on the back of a 2016 Honda Sonata that was also traveling northbound.

The driver of the Sonata, whose name has not been released, was able to get out of the car and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to state police. Freeman was not injured.

Traffic backed up on Interstate 295 northbound in Yarmouth after a tractor trailer overturned Wednesday. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer

Traffic was being diverted at Exit 17 in Yarmouth and the road was expected to reopen around 1 p.m.

The truck, registered to Xpress Natural Gas out of Montrose, Pennsylvania, was hauling natural gas cylinders that needed to be offloaded, state police said.

