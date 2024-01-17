President Trump has made lots of rash decisions, accompanied by spiteful speech, however this should not cloud our judgment of his accomplishments. Though he may have not earned the hearts of the people, Trump was one of the first recent presidents to pull through on what he promised. His intentions were pure for America; he was already a respected billionaire so why would he throw his reputation away if he didn’t care for his country?

During his time in office, several positives came forth and Trump managed to boost America’s economy substantially. I believe people are too focused on the little bad things he’s said during his campaign and, instead of working with him to improve his presidential qualities, people rallied against him. His provocation toward the assault on the Capitol was mild and taken to the extreme by some of his followers. This was a big mistake on his part and I’m sure he has learned his lesson, but rather than shutting him out of the election, we should give him a second chance! There’s no doubt that Trump had quite a positive (though rocky) impact on the economy.

Shenna Bellows should rethink her ruling and accept Trump back onto the ballot. There’s no point in risking another terrible president when there is a somewhat decent candidate who really cares for his people waiting to take the office back. Besides, if people don’t want him, then they would simply vote for someone else. That’s how democracy works.

Matthew Groves

Bath

