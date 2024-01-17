I seriously need to know why Donald Trump is allowed to run for president before cleaning up his court cases? Isn’t there something in the protocol of running for president about having a clean slate? Maybe all the newspapers should print all the qualifications for running for president so that John Q. Public can decide which criminal to put in office.

I’m no saint but I’m certainly not a criminal. Since 1980, I have voted for myself; even some of my friends have voted for me because they didn’t like the other candidates. Politics has become like an elementary school popularity contest full of brats putting each other down. So, again, I will vote for myself and get five or so votes from my friends … without bribery!

America has become what the 1776 revolutionaries fought against. God bless the veterans. I only hope they don’t think it was all for naught. Shame on politicians and judges.

Larry Pike

Gorham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: