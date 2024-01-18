It may be difficult to prove, legally, that Mr. Trump helped plan the Jan. 6 insurrection, but there is plenty of sworn testimony that, as president, he did nothing to protect the Capitol and its proceedings during most of the day.

After inciting the crowd, he returned to the White House, watched the assault on television, and, when it became apparent that the plan failed, he finally called in the federal authorities after telling his followers to go home.

His failure to protect the Capitol should be proof enough of his insurrection.

Donna Williams
Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles