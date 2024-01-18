It may be difficult to prove, legally, that Mr. Trump helped plan the Jan. 6 insurrection, but there is plenty of sworn testimony that, as president, he did nothing to protect the Capitol and its proceedings during most of the day.
After inciting the crowd, he returned to the White House, watched the assault on television, and, when it became apparent that the plan failed, he finally called in the federal authorities after telling his followers to go home.
His failure to protect the Capitol should be proof enough of his insurrection.
Donna Williams
Portland
