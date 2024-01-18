As an American Jew, born after WWII, I grew up largely insulated from blatant acts of antisemitism. My parents and grandparents, however, suffered these indignities, which surfaced as lost jobs and promotions, denied rentals, backroom insults, and a deep-seated fear that Jews would never be safe, even here. I grew up without these feelings. Indeed, I saw the birth of Israel as a bulwark against another Holocaust, a tiny nation armed with powerful weapons and support from the free world.

My sense of safety has disappeared. The Israeli-Hamas conflict has ignited distrust and venom in diverse people who blame Jews for myriad geopolitical problems. Since 9/11, Arab-Americans likewise have felt a target is on their backs.

There is no easy solution to this conflict. Israeli leadership dismisses the suffering they have caused innocent civilians. Hamas is uncaring about the horrors of Oct. 7 and the rekindling of fears from their Nazi-like indiscriminate massacres.

Over Christmas dinner, my friends heatedly discussed the war. We found no middle ground. Our host, who has spent his life saving lives as a trauma surgeon, finally put our anger to temporary rest with the admonition that we must take time to tamp down our emotions before productive discussions can begin. We cannot be open-minded when we are enflamed.

I agree with that advice. We will get past this impasse because we must, and there are enough good people to make it happen.

Janice Cooper

Yarmouth

