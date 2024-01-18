I had an experience recently that meant something to me and I’m hoping it’ll mean something to someone else.

Coming home from the gym, I saw a woman slumped on the ground with her belongings strewn around her in the snow. One bystander called for help. Another was there as moral support. I began moving her onto her back in order to tilt her head to open her airway. Another bystander offered help and we managed to get her in position for CPR. Sadly, none of us had Narcan with us — but yet another passerby offered to run to his apartment and get some. The Portland police and emergency services arrived in that moment. They took over, administered the Narcan and the police officer immediately assured me her pulse had returned.

I have to admit that I haven’t been super impressed with my fellow Portlanders recently, especially with the vitriol toward people struggling with homelessness and substance abuse disorder, of which I was both just years ago. Today I was so impressed and moved by my fellow Portlanders — all of them demonstrated nothing but compassion and a desire to work together to help a member of their community. My faith in my city is renewed — as is my commitment to always carry Narcan.

Tracey Hall

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: