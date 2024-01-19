As a retired education professor who taught family and community courses to undergraduate education students, I am pleased to see an increase in funding and programs in New England states that foster home and school relationships.

As a professional storyteller, I know that such relationships begin with story-seeking and story-sharing. Every child in a classroom represents a family with a story. Every teacher, novice or veteran also represents a story. What a joy it would be to see programs that help teachers and families seek and share stories.

Dr. Phyllis Blackstone

Brunswick

