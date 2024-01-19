Three cheers for artist Lauren Fensterstock and the case she makes for not allowing the former Children’s Museum at 142 Free St. to impede development of the Portland Museum of Art’s proposed new campus at Congress Square (“To move forward, Portland must loosen its grasp on history,” Jan 10).
Fensterstock argues that the many benefits of the project will surely outweigh the loss of the existing structure. I agree. The new museum campus will help greatly with the ongoing revival of Congress Square, stimulate Maine’s creative economy, attract new visitors from across the globe, and become a source of both pleasure and pride for all Portlanders.
Richard Barringer
Portland
