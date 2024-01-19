Harborview Park was not only a proud example of reclaimed public open space, it was a cooperative agreement to share land reserved for recreation between Maine and Portland.

At the turn of the century, Portland leaders and state officials worked together to design, fund and create Harborview Park. This unique 2.4-acre park masterfully integrated a manicured esplanade between two significant design challenges, a culminating bridge approach and a sprawling deep-water marine terminal. The result was a combination of edifice and nature that neighbors found profoundly soothing.

Fast forward to 2023, when some city councilors refused to enforce the law. Their endorsement of public camping resulted in Maine fencing their portion of the park property, effectively ending a 23-year, hard-won agreement. Today, the Victoria Pelletier Memorial Chain Link Fence bifurcates her District 2 park and visually represents her feckless leadership. The only thing more obscene than the fence is the human suffering it failed to slow. Under the leadership of councilors Rodriguez, Trevorrow and Pelletier, shelter beds go empty and caskets fill up.

Today rats, no longer able to survive on human feces in the park, spread throughout the city. If a city councilor will not protect open space, public health or safety, are they upholding their oath? Every Portland voter is asking this question each time a rat scurries across a sidewalk outside their home. Each rat is a reminder of a councilor who destroyed a 23-year open space agreement and failed to defend public health and public safety.

Gary Wagner

Portland

