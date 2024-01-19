My father taught me we can’t solve all the misery and suffering in the world, but we can do our part to make it better for some.

As heartbreaking as the suffering described from Gaza is, calling for a ceasefire will not change anything. Why not help millions of American children who lose one or two meals a day because heartless politicians refuse to extend free school breakfast and lunch programs during school vacations? These aren’t Third World children, these are our children or our neighbors’ children, who go hungry in the wealthiest nation on the planet.

Donate to programs that serve children’s needs, like No Kid Hungry or Save the Children. Or donate to organizations like Oxfam International/Oxfam America to help fight inequality and injustice in America and abroad. Support the fight against intolerance, want and need any way you can — be it volunteering or financially — but join the fight!

Helping to feed those who might go hungry makes me feel a little better about those less fortunate than I. For those who think life is hopeless, my father had advice for that, too. He grew up dirt poor during the Great Depression and he told me many times, “I hope you never know what it’s like to be hungry and cold when you go to bed at night.” Sixty years later those words still bring tears to my eyes. Please donate to help feed the hungry everywhere.

Randy Wakefield

Portland

