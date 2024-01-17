Cynthia Carmichael Daley, 86, of Kennebunkport, died peacefully on Jan. 14, 2023, with family gathered to be with her. Cynthia was born on March 27, 1937, to Beverly Hamilton Carmichael (“Jack”) and Mary Stuart Carmichael. She grew up in Erie, Pennsylvania, and Perrysburg, Ohio, and was later graduated from Radcliffe College in 1959, with a degree in English.

On May 21, 1960, Cynthia married Leo Hayden Daley. They first met in a Harvard class and again later, when both were working for IBM. Their marriage endured for 57 happy years, when Leo passed in 2018. They lived for 25 years in Winchester, Massachusetts, before being drawn to life in Maine. They had summered for many years at Drakes Island, before Cynthia found their new, “dream home” in Kennebunkport. Cynthia lived in Maine for 30 years.

Cynthia dedicated much of her life to wonderful causes, organizations and events that were near and dear to her heart. Cynthia was president of and is an honorary director of The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, New England Chapter. She is an honorary trustee of Wells Reserve & Laudholm Trust, after many fulfilling years as a Laudholm volunteer and trustee. Cynthia’s home overlooks St. Ann’s Episcopal Church where she was so very honored to serve as an officer and member of the Vestry. She was a gifted artist who loved to help organize events designed to showcase other artists’ works. Two such events were Laudholm Farm’s “Painterly Day,” and the annual Kennebunk River Club Casino Art Show.

When Cynthia was not volunteering, she most enjoyed spending time with her beloved family and friends, hosting fun-filled gatherings, playing tennis and tending to her extraordinary gardens and home. As recently as July 2022, Cynthia prepared her gardens to be featured as one of six “Secret Gardens of Kennebunkport” tour in support of Graves Memorial Public Library.

“Gum,” as she was known to her three grandchildren, cherished her extended stays with them and they with her. “Aunt Cyn” also loved being with her nieces and nephews.

Cynthia is predeceased by her husband, parents and her dear sister, Mary Feagans Bass. She is survived by her son, Leo Jr. (“Toby”) and wife Alison of Manchester-by-the Sea, Massachusetts; “Gum’s” grandchildren, Leo Alexander Daley and wife Alison of Hamilton, Massachusetts, Hannah Daley Coskren and husband Patrick of Somerville, Massachusetts, and Rachel Cynthia Daley Grimm and husband Kevin of Louisville, Colorado; great grandchildren, Leo Reed Daley and Grace Emily Daley; sister Beverly Carmichael Ryan of Lynchburg, Virginia, and brother-in-law, Daniel Daley and his wife Hilda also of Manchester.

A Memorial Service will be held at St. Ann’s Episcopal Church in Kennebunkport in the early summer. Details will follow. In lieu of flowers, should friends choose, memorial donations in her name may be sent to: St. Ann’s Episcopal Church (online: https://stannskennebunkport.org/giving/donate-online/) (by mail: PO Box 44, Kennebunkport, ME 04046); or Laudholm Trust (online: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx?name=E357781&id=22) (by mail: PO Box 1007, Wells ME 04090); or Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America New England Chapter (online https://asthmaandallergies.org/) (by mail: 25 Braintree Hill Office Park, Suite 200, Braintree, MA 02184-8796)

Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home 525 Cabot St., Beverly, Massachusetts. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com.

