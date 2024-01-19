Sheila Anne Kayser, 76, resident of Alfred, passed away at her daughter’s home peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Sheila was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on Jan. 3, 1948, to Roderick and Mary (Culleton) Ellis. She graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in Connecticut and went on to complete her LPN degree through Hartford Hospital. After that she went on to get her two-year RN at Capital Community College, and then went on to complete her bachelor of science in nursing degree at the University of Southern Maine. She spent most of her nursing career in The Birthplace at Mercy Hospital in Portland, ultimately serving as international lactation consultant.

Sheila pursued a variety of hobbies and interests, from watercolor painting to gardening to strumming on her ukulele. She was enamored with all things Irish and adored her two dogs, first Prince and then Princess. She was a member of Maine Women in the Arts and the Kiuna Community Garden in West Kennebunk and was involved in many of the activities at Keywood Manor in Alfred. Above all, she cherished the time she was able to spend with her family, her grandchildren, and her friends.

Sheila is predeceased by her parents, Roderick and Mary Ellis, and by her brother, Christopher Ellis. She is survived by her daughter, Heidi Kayser of Kennebunk; her daughter, Erica Kayser of Portland, Oregon; her grandchildren, Quinn, Amory, and Clara Kayser; her brother, Steven Ellis of Somers, Connecticut; her brother, Michael Ellis of Tucson, Arizona; her brother, Patrick Ellis of Windsor, Connecticut; her brother Brendan Ellis of East Hartford, Connecticut; her sister, Maureen Yonkauski of Bolton, Connecticut; her sister, Eileen LeFebvre of Coventry, Connecticut; and her sister, Barbara Symonds of Becket, Massachusetts.

A memorial service for Sheila will be held on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, at 2 p.m. at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 138 York St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sheila’s memory may be made to the Animal Welfare Society, PO Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094, or to St. David’s Episcopal Church, 138 York St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Sheila’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

