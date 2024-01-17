Jed Alsup’s basket broke a third-quarter tie and sparked an 11-0 run to lead Waynflete to a 46-39 boys’ basketball win over Hall-Dale on Wednesday night in Portland.
Alsup added a layup for a 35-26 lead heading to the fourth quarter where a layup from Nico Kirby gave the Flyers (8-3) their biggest lead. Kirby led all scorers with 17 points. Alsup added nine.
The Bulldogs (4-6) got as close as five down the stretch but couldn’t complete the rally. Nick Brown had a team-high 11 points.
WELLS 71, POLAND 60: Nolan Brown scored 20 points and Kaden Springer added 16 as the Warriors (7-5) rolled past the Knights (1-8) at Wells.
Spencer Carpenter added 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Travis West scored 16 points for Poland.
SACOPEE VALLEY 65, PINE TREE ACADEMY 38: Dylan Capano had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Hawks (4-7) past the Breakers (2-5) at Hiram.
Silas Nielsen had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Tyler Easterbrooks added 10 points. Silas Yeaton scored 20 points for Pine Tree Academy.
PORTLAND 79, EDWARD LITTLE 48: Kevin Rugabirwa scored 32 points to power the Bulldogs (10-2) past the Red Eddies (3-9) at Portland.
Drew Veilleux had 15 points, five rebounds and three assists. Eli St. Laurent scored 13 points for Edward Little.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
POLAND 58, OAK HILL 25: Althea Thornton scored 22 points as the Knights (6-5) won at Poland.
Charlotte Grenier and Payton Rose added eight points apiece for Poland. Audrey McElhaney scored 10 points for Oak Hill (0-8).
GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 57, LAKE REGION 36: Izzy Morelli scored 22 points and Alexandra Portas added 16 as the Patriots (10-2) cruised past the Lakers (6-5) at Naples.
Abby Lavoie scored 12 points for Lake Region.
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
ST. DOMINIC 6, EDWARD LITTLE 0: The Saints (8-5) scored four goals in the third period to top Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (6-6) at at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn.
Aubrey Fortin and Georgie Davidson scored 48 seconds apart in the third period to pad the lead to 4-0. Lily Fortin and Gabby Allen scored late in the third period. Aiva Dorman and Emily Andrews scored second-period goals.
Izzy Jalbert made 39 saves for Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland. Alana Wheeler made six stops for the shutout.
LEWISTON/OAK HILL 4, BIDDEFORD/THORNTON/WELLS/KENNEBUNK 0: Kylie Dulac scored two goals for the Blue Devils, leading them to victory over the Tigers.
Emma Berube and Fiona Landry each added a goal for Lewiston (6-6).
