The Scarborough School Board and Scarborough Town Council have come together to create a new School Building Committee. The board and council collaborated to develop a Phase One governance document and have opened the committee to applications effective Jan. 18 and will close the application at close of business on Feb. 9.

The charge of the committee will be to research the current space deficiencies in the district and propose a new solution for consideration.

Anyone interested in serving on the committee are required to: be a current resident of Scarborough; formally fill out the application and submit it by Feb. 9; and adhere to attendance requirements laid out by the committee.

The committee will be comprised of a mix of Scarborough residents, two town councilors, two school board members, the Scarborough superintendent and town manager or their designees. Meeting dates and times are not yet set as a regular schedule will be determined by the full committee once it is formed. Those interested should plan on at least one full committee meeting per month and additional meetings for subcommittees. Additional meetings may be added by the committee. The time commitment is expected to be approximately 10 hours per month.

Find the application and documents www.scarboroughschools.org/new-sps-building-project.

Direct any questions to the Town Council to towncouncil@scarboroughmaine.org or to the School Board to boe@scarboroughschools.org

