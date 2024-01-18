Laura Petrolino is the driving force behind MePowered Pastries. MePowered Pastries is Maine’s only entirely kid-focused bakery and learning studio, located on Route 1 in Scarborough. “It is a mom-owned and operated business, we empower kids to grow, create, learn, and connect through the magic of baking,” Petrolino said.

“MePowered Pastries is where kids can be part of the magic of baking, and parents can enjoy the process,” Petrolino said.

The goal, she said, is to teach baking skills while fostering wonder and creativity in children.

“Baking was a big part of some of my best memories as a kid,” Petrolino said. “Not only did the art of baking connect me to the stories and history of my own family, culture, and geography, but the ability to create something amazing and delicious from the simplest ingredients fueled my curiosity and confidence around creation and innovation.”

“Baking is magical, but that magic is grounded in science, math, and active tactical and sensory awareness,” Petrolino said. “It holds endless lessons and benefits for kids but it also requires prep, set-up, patience, and A lot of clean-up on the part of parents.” She said she wanted to create a space where kids could come be part of the magic of baking and parents could just enjoy the process (and delicious results) versus navigating the logistics.

“We follow a bake-play-learn model in all of our classes and events. By integrating an aspect of play in our classes and instruction we engage kids where they’re at and keep the process fun and accessible,” Petrolino said. She said the kids make delicious things, learn important baking skills, and are introduced to crucial baking theory, but they do it in a play-based format built for them.

Advertisement

Kids go home with their baked goods, (ready for the oven), their recipe card, and their own pan. “That way not only do they create something delicious during class, but they also now have the skills and tools to make it again and again at home,” Petrolino said.

Collaborations with local businesses enhance the experience for the community. Petrolino said events like “Book and Bake” and Dia de Los Muertos celebrations, emphasized how such collaborations allow kids to learn more about the world around them.

“The happiest surprise for us was seeing her thrive and focus in these classes,” said Lisa Bazinet, whose daughter attended MePowered Pastries. “She’s empowered by the opportunity to perform these big responsibilities of measuring, rolling dough, mixing, decorating, she loves it all.”

“My son has really enjoyed discovering baking,” Mallory Ferguson said. “Laura is the best with engaging kids, teaching them independence. Such a cool way to connect with your kid, make a mess, and focus on them without thinking about the clean up!”

Petrolino said they even offer with a gluten-free workshop.

Looking to 2024, MePowered Pastries is expanding programming and collaboration with local organizations. Petrolino said she envisions diverse cultural experiences through the shared language of food. The goal is to help each kid discover their unique baking identity and empower them to grow.

For those interested, visit mepoweredpastries.com, or call 207-331-3315.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: