The Friends of the Scarborough Library are presenting an Emerson Lecture on neuroscience and parenting with author Chelsea Conaboy on Jan. 25 from 6 to 7 p.m. Conaboy, author of “Mother Brain,” will delve into the intersection of neuroscience and parenting.

A journalist, Conaboy shared her personal journey and the insights she uncovered during her exploration of the neurobiological adaptations of parenthood. Her work has been published in The New York Times, The Portland Press Herald, Politico, the Boston Sunday Globe magazine, National Journal, The Week, ParentMap, and WBUR.

Conaboy’s journey into the world of neuroscience and parenting was sparked by her struggles during the postpartum period. As a health and science journalist, she sought solace in information, prompting a deep dive into the emerging science of the parental brain. “I struggled a lot during the postpartum period,” Conaboy said. “Information is my coping mechanism.”

“Mother Brain,” Conaboy’s latest book, serves as an exploration of the intricate connections between neuroscience and parenting. She shared the relief she experienced upon discovering that the challenges she faced were intricately linked to profound neurobiological adaptations to parenthood. “It was such a relief to know that some of what I was experiencing was the result of these really profound neurobiological adaptations to parenthood,” Conaboy said/

Practical applications of the insights presented in “Mother Brain” include a fundamental shift in mindset for parents. Conaboy says she challenges the myth of maternal instinct, advocating for a recognition that growing into the parental role is a process that requires support and is entirely normal. “We are not designed to automatically know how to care for babies,” she said.

Communicating complex scientific concepts to a general audience is a challenge, but Conaboy says she tackled it by humanizing the scientists behind the research. “You can explore it through the scientists themselves, which questions they ask and why,” she said.

Advertisement

Intrigued by the profound changes in the parental brain, Conaboy sought to understand how these changes contribute to the broader narrative of motherhood. “I started reading about the emerging science of the parental brain and couldn’t stop, really.”

In the process of writing “Mother Brain,” Conaboy collaborated with numerous researchers and experts, ensuring the accurate portrayal of neuroscience. Notably, researchers Jodi Pawluski, Alison Fleming, and anthropologist Sarah Blaffer Hardy played roles in shaping the narrative. “I interviewed dozens of researchers for this book, who were almost universally generous with their time and insights,” she said.

Conaboy said she hopes “Mother Brain” will prompt societal changes in postpartum care, parental leave policies, and the conversation around the challenges of becoming a parent. She advocates for acknowledging the transformative nature of new parenthood. “We need to change a lot about how we approach postpartum care.”

Conaboy said she looks forward to engaging with the audience during her lecture at the Scarborough Maine Library, particularly during the question-and-answer session. She said she hopes parents will recognize their experiences in the science she presents. C

The event will be held in the Scarborough Public Library Meeting Room, Jan. 25, 6-7 p.m. Registration is required due to space limitations; to register, go to https://www.scarboroughlibrary.org/events/conaboy

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: