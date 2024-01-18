The weather this month has been the strangest that I can remember. We have dealt with traditional winter snowstorms and two massive rain and wind events that have led to flooding and significant damage across the state.

The flooding, power outages, hazardous materials spills, structural damage and loss of natural protective barriers have taken a toll. If you or someone you know has experienced property damage due to these weather events, you can report your losses online to Gov. Mills’ flood resources website or call 211, Maine’s local assistance hotline. All levels of government have a role to play in repairing the damage, and the state recently took an important step by requesting a federal disaster declaration, which will enable us to receive resources to aid the recovery effort.

We must continue to build upon and improve our climate resilience as a state to better equip ourselves to deal with the tangible impacts of climate change, which include more extreme weather and more significant flooding. During the last session, the Legislature invested $3 million in community grants for climate resilience and $7.5 million for infrastructure adaptation to sea-level rise and storms. As we recover from the last few storms, structures must be rebuilt to account for higher tides and increased flood risk to inland rivers and streams.

It is important to note that flooding is not just a coastal problem. I was glad to see at a recent meeting of the Coastal Caucus — a bipartisan coalition of state legislators — that several of my colleagues from inland districts came to discuss emergency response resources and how we can further prepare for future weather events. Their presence exemplifies that these storms not only affect our shorelines, but also cause flooding and water damage to towns surrounded by rivers and lakes.

Every part of our state is threatened by this. While the recent storm has produced images of damage to affluent properties along the ocean, it is essential to note that the folks most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change are lower-income and working-class Mainers. They are more susceptible to creaky infrastructure, are less likely to have good insurance plans and have fewer options for escaping these extreme weather events.

What can help in the long-term? We should build more sustainable and resilient infrastructure, including affordable housing options. This includes big projects to repair and improve seawalls, roads, bridges and more. There must be a concerted effort to support lower-income folks in making their homes weatherized and more energy efficient. We can’t afford to put off needed investments in infrastructure and housing. With this in mind, this session, I will be advocating for funding to invest in a pilot project to expand the Weatherization program at MaineHousing.

Advertisement

Of course, we also need to generate more clean, renewable energy. Last year, we passed a landmark bill to further the development of offshore wind energy in the Gulf of Maine, allowing our state to take full advantage of its significant economic benefits while increasing clean energy production. Once implemented, this measure will create a legacy industry in our state with good-paying union jobs.

We also must invest in our workforce to ensure these measures are successful. Programs like the ones at the Biddeford Regional Center for Technology will help train the next generation of trade workers. We will also need to do more beyond that, including supporting apprenticeship opportunities such as those offered by unions like the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (full disclosure: I am a member of IBEW Local 1837).

We’re Mainers; we step up when our neighbors need help. But to maintain this tenacity at the local level, policymakers in Augusta and beyond must continue to make long-term investments in support of emergency response systems and climate-resilient initiatives. I am committed to working to help make this happen.

As always, please feel free to contact me at marc.malon@legislature.maine.gov or call my office at 287-1430 with any concerns you have on this or any issue.

Rep. Marc Malon is serving his first term in the Maine House, representing a portion of Biddeford. He serves as a member of the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee and the Labor and Housing Committee.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: