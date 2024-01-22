Like so many towns up and down the coast of Maine, our lovely seaside community sustained devastating damage during the storms we experienced this month. Property owners, working waterfronts and businesses alike are now trying to pick up the pieces and deal with the adverse economic consequences.

Old Orchard Beach was hit particularly hard. The protective sand dunes throughout Saco Bay have been completely decimated. We had well over four feet of water in many parts of our town. I have heard so many people throughout our community and from other coastal towns remark that they have never seen anything like this before.

Since the storms, I have worked closely with our first responders and municipal leaders who have been on the front lines of the response. I am so grateful to them for their tireless work. Their incredible dedication continues to keep our community safe.

Our recovery from these devastating storms, which caused significant flooding, is just beginning. I have been meeting and having conversations with both our municipality as well as with various state department heads in Augusta. I am doing everything I can to advocate for the state and federal government to direct more resources to OOB and other communities that were affected. In the meantime, I want to share the information we have currently to assist residents in recovery. For links to the following, please visit www.maine.gov/governor/mills/flood.

• Storm Damage Reporting: Residents are encouraged to report damage by calling 2-1-1 or filling out an online form at the link above. These reports are not applications for assistance but will help the state access resources from the federal government. When assistance applications are available, I will be sure to share them with my constituents.

• Insurance Resources: I know that not everyone has insurance coverage, but for those that do, this is the most direct way to get help quickly. The Maine Bureau of Insurance has several resources posted at the link above to help Maine people navigate insurance questions during flooding and natural disasters.

• Flood-related Oil Clean-up: During flooding, basement fuel oil tanks can float and release oil. If your home is affected by flooding, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection will inspect your oil system and advise on cleaning up any spills free of charge. If you have an oil spill requiring cleanup, Maine DEP can often provide cleanup services at little or no cost to you. This service is available after any weather event. Request it by calling Maine DEP at (800) 482-0777.

• Mental Health Support: As a social worker, I know how important it is to have support available to process the stress that comes with a natural disaster. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 9-8-8 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also reach out to the national Disaster Distress Hotline at (800) 985-5990.

Gov. Janet Mills and the Maine Emergency Management Agency are working to secure federal funding for recovery and relief. I know that our community’s needs are pressing. I will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the resources we need to recover and rebuild are in place for us to do so.

Moving forward, we know, based on peer-reviewed science, that climate change will continue to make these catastrophic weather events more likely. In the wake of the disaster we’ve just been through, it seems clear that the predictions of how climate change will impact our state have now turned into our new reality.

This experience, while devastating for so many, has strengthened my resolve to be your voice for our community. I will continue to work tirelessly to aid in our recovery from these recent storms, while also continuing my work to mitigate the impacts of climate change that are yet to come.

If you need assistance, or if you would like to share your questions, concerns and ideas with me, please do not hesitate to contact me at lori.gramlich@legislature.maine.gov.

Rep. Lori K. Gramlich, D-Old Orchard Beach, is serving her third term in the Maine House. She is the House chair of the Environment and Natural Resources Committee.

