BOSTON — When Jordan Walsh checked into Wednesday’s win over the Spurs, the TD Garden fans knew the magnitude of the situation. While the game was a 117-98 blowout and hundreds of fans were already gone, those who stuck around made sure to cheer loudly for Walsh’s NBA debut.

It wasn’t just that first moment. Every time Walsh touched the ball – even for a split-second – Celtics fans made some noise for the 19-year-old rookie who has spent much of his time in Portland with the Maine Celtics.

And when Walsh put up the 3-pointer with 47 seconds left, the crowd was ready to explode. It didn’t quite go in, but Walsh still reflected on the experience and how he could feel the crowd.

“I definitely could,” Walsh said. “Soon as I was open, the ball started heading towards me and everyone started screaming. I may have been a little nervous. But it’s all part of the game. But I was definitely excited.”

Walsh finally got some NBA action after spending the majority of the season in Maine playing in the G League, where he’s averaged 16.3 points and 7.9 rebounds in eight games – notably, he’s also shooting 40.8% on 6.1 3-pointers a game.

The rookie was selected 38th overall in last year’s draft, so he’s the lone rookie in Boston. At this point, minutes are going to be hard to come by with the Celtics boasting such a loaded roster, which is why Walsh is getting meaningful reps at the G League level. He doesn’t turn 20 until March, so there’s plenty of development in his future as a pro.

Advertisement

“There’s definitely been improvements, I feel like,” Walsh said. “If you go that long without getting any better, you’re not really going very hard. I definitely feel like I’ve improved a little bit. The guys around me have made it so easy for me. The coaches have made it easy for me. Even when I’m in Maine, they’re up in Boston still, texting me, coming to games, stuff like that.”

Walsh has had a few stints being around with the NBA club even if he didn’t play, like during Christmas where his family also got to come hang out with him. Otherwise, the improvements have come from behind the scenes as he looks to transform into a contributor down the line.

Wednesday was the first step in what the Celtics and Walsh hope will be a long, fruitful NBA career. Walsh finished with four rebounds in his three minutes. While there weren’t any points or fireworks, Walsh was plenty of appreciative of playing in front of the Garden crowd.

“For me personally, it’s been easy knowing that I’m in the best team, the best organization there is in the NBA right now,” Walsh said. “So, keeping that in my mind, knowing that the time is coming, it’s a process for everybody. I’m just at this point in my process, and hopefully by the end of this process, I’ll be where I want to be. And that’s kind of like how I approach every day, just wanting to get to that final end goal.”

POSTPONED: Friday night’s game between Dallas and Golden State Warriors has been postponed following the death of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević, the NBA announced Thursday.

Milojević died Wednesday in Utah after suffering a heart attack. Milojević was part of the staff that helped the Warriors win the 2022 NBA championship. He was 46.

Advertisement

The date for the rescheduled game will be announced later.

THUNDER: Oklahoma City guard Josh Giddey will not face charges from the Newport Beach (Calif.) Police Department following an investigation into an alleged inappropriate relationship between the 21-year-old player and an underage girl.

Images and video of Giddey and a female who is allegedly underage and a high school student in Orange County began surfacing on social media in late November. The NBA started an investigation into the matter at the time, but Commissioner Adam Silver later told ESPN that the league’s probe would take “a backseat” after police launched their inquiry.

Now that the police investigation is over, NBA spokesman Michael Bass said, the league is “continuing our review” of the matter.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous