YARMOUTH – Harry Whitney Osgood III, 81, of Yarmouth, passed away peacefully at his home on January 8, 2024. He was born on July 29, 1942 in Portland, the son of Doris E. (Cox) and H. Whitney Osgood Jr. He graduated from Westbrook High School in the class of 1960 and earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Maine in 1964 and graduate degrees from the University of Connecticut in 1969 and New York University in 1973.

Following graduation from the University of Maine, he accepted a teaching position at The Morgan School in Clinton, Conn., where he taught history, economics and Asian studies from 1964 to 1970.

In 1965, Harry married Beatrice Glenn Milvaney, known to all as “Bunny”, who remained his loving partner in life. Harry and Bunny welcomed their son, Andrew Edward Osgood, to their family in 1972 and were blessed to have celebrated their 58th anniversary on June 26, 2023.

In 1970, Harry became the Director of the Educational Resources Center for the Area Cooperative Educational Services in Connecticut where he worked to increase access to services and initiatives to a broad array of educational institutions. Harry remained in this role until 1983, through which he had a tremendous impact, including being instrumental to the establishment of the Education Center for the Arts in New Haven, Conn., a regional high school for the creative and performing arts.

Harry also received a Fulbright fellowship in 1970, which enabled him to study and travel to India, Thailand, Hong Kong, Japan, and Mainland China. Through the auspices of the Asia Society and New York University, Harry was selected as one of a group of 20 American educators who were invited to enter Mainland China for study and travel; the first group of Americans to do so following the historic visit to China by then President Richard Nixon and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

Harry and his family returned to Yarmouth in 1984. From 1984 to 1996, he served as the Associate Dean and then as Dean of Administration at Saint Joseph’s College in Standish. From 1997 until his retirement in 2014, Harry was a staff member with the Maine Department of Education where he was responsible for and had oversight of statewide postsecondary education and training. From 2000 to 2012, Harry also served as the Maine Commissioner of Education’s designated representative to the New England Board of Higher Education.

Harry was a steadfast educator, working with Connecticut and Maine schools for over 50 years. He was deeply committed to continuous improvement in the ways by which educational professionals were prepared, professionally developed, and credentialed in order to assure student growth and achievement. Harry was also a lifelong learner; an energetic teacher, who believed firmly in the holistic engagement of his students; and a classical music enthusiast and collector. He was a devotee of history and science with an endless curiosity for how the things and events in life developed, occurred and are changing. He was an accomplished and knowledgeable gardener; an avid reader; and remembered nearly everything he ever saw, read or learned. Harry was beloved by his family and friends and was affectionately known as a “gentle giant”.

Harry was predeceased by his parents; by his son, Andrew Edward Osgood; and his sister, Carol Elizabeth Pye of Mascot, Va.

Harry is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years, Beatrice Glenn (Milvaney) Osgood; his brother, Jonathan Wright Osgood and his wife Norma of South Casco; his nephews Christopher (Kelli), Patrick (Samantha), and niece Kaitlyn (Jamal) Fallon and their children, as well as his niece, Heather MacLeod.

While no formal service will be scheduled, Harry’s family encourages you to celebrate Harry and the way he touched your life.

In remembrance of Harry’s life, his family asks that any charitable donations

be made to the

Center for Grieving Children or

Maine Medical Center.

