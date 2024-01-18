NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Meredith (Post) Bullett, daughter of Chester Arthur and Winnie Belle Post, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Jan. 12, 2024 at Riverside Hospital, Newport News, Va. after a brief illness.

Born June 14, 1936 in Brighton Plantation, she was the youngest of 12 children and graduated from Hartland Academy in 1954 and then Skowhegan Commercial School in 1956.

Meredith met Charles “Charlie” R. Bullett Jr. in Skowhegan and married Feb. 20, 1960. Together, they moved their young family to Brunswick in 1965. Working as a shoe stitcher at the Auerbach Shoe Factory in Brunswick, and then later the Stride Rite Shoe Company, she decided to change her direction and trained to become a certified nurses’ aid in the late 1970s. She truly loved caring for patients in what was then the Convalescent Nursing Home in Brunswick, and then in the mid 1980s at nearby Parkview Memorial Hospital, retiring in June of 1998.

During retirement, she and Charlie enjoyed their Chamberlain Avenue community and grandchildren. They belonged to the Bill Rider Bowling League in Brunswick for several years, and were frequent contributors to Tedford House. She was an active member of Brunswick’s United Methodist Church for 30 years, a member of Berean Baptist Church in Brunswick, and lastly a member of Liberty Live Church of Hampton, Virginia. She loved God and deepened her personal relationship with Him by studying the Bible since 2005 through Bible Study Fellowship International in Portland, and then Yorktown, Va.

She was predeceased by Charles (June 2016) and leaves behind her sister, Gertrude Corson of Madison; numerous nieces and nephews; her son, Charles and wife Elizabeth (Chapin) Bullett of San Francisco, Calif., her daughter, Susan Bullett with whom she has lived since October 2017 in Hampton, Va.; brother-in-law, Frederick Bullett and partner Dr. James Seward of Chattanooga, Tennessee, former daughter in-law Nancy Audet of Topsham; granddaughters Sarah and her husband Craig Lapine of Pownal, and Anna Bullett and husband Gabriel Edelman of Portland, grandsons include Alexander Bullett of White River Junction, Vt. and Maxwell Bullett of Lewiston; and three great-grandsons, Isaac and Gideon Edelman of Portland and Everett Lapine of Pownal.

A Celebration of Meredith’s life will be held Saturday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Liberty Live Church, 1021 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, Va. Stream it live here: https://libertylive.church/livestream/hpt/.﻿

Funeral services will be held at Berean Baptist Church, Brunswick, in the spring with interment at Varney Cemetery.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers,

the family requests that donations be made to

Tedford Housing

P.O. Box 958,

Brunswick, ME 04011

﻿(tedfordhousing.org)

