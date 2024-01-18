Free community meal – Saturday, Jan. 20, 4:30-6 p.m., FBC Westbrook, 733 Main St., Westbrook. Lasagna, salad, bread and desserts. Kids menu available.

Senior lunch – Wednesday, Jan. 24, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St. Gorham. Social time at 11:30 a.m. $4 suggested donation.

Community meal – Wednesday, Jan. 24, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Face masks and social distancing.

‘Let it Snow’ supper – Saturday, Jan. 27, 4:30-6 p.m., Casco Village Church, United Church of Christ, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Casseroles, hot dogs, baked beans, salads and dessert. $12, $5 under 9.

Church supper – Saturday, Jan. 27, 5 p.m., First Congregational Church of Gray, 5 Brown St., Gray. Casseroles, salad, baked pea beans, red hot dogs, breads, desserts and beverages. $10 paid at door.

Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Jan. 27, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. $10 suggested donation, $5 child, $20 family. Takeout options available.

