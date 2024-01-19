DAVIS TOWNSHIP — An Andover man died Friday morning when his snowmobile crashed into trees along a snowmobile trail in northern Franklin County.

Frank Clifford, 69, was traveling northbound on his 2019 Ski-Doo Enduro 850 on ITS 89 in Davis Township about 10:30 a.m. when it drifted across the center of the trail and crashed into several small trees, Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, said.

Maine Game Wardens and the Rangeley Fire Department responded and found Clifford deceased alongside the trees and near his crashed snowmobile. Investigators believe he was likely killed on impact.

Clifford’s body was taken out of the woods by snowmobile to Wiles Funeral Home in Farmington for examination by a state medical examiner.

The initial investigation indicates speed was a factor in the crash, investigators said. Clifford was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Maine Warden Service.

