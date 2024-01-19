BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk hasn’t fixed his stat line yet, but at least for now, he’s fixed the narrative.

UP NEXT WHO: Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday TELEVISION: NESN

After months of worrying about, thinking about and answering questions about why he wasn’t scoring, the Bruins forward got to talk about having another strong game against a good team in Boston’s 5-2 win over Colorado on Thursday.

DeBrusk scored a pretty goal on a redirection in the first period and made a nifty pass across the slot to David Pastrnak for the game-sealing power-play goal in the third.

“That play to Pasta is a high-end play,” Bruins Coach Jim Montgomery said.

DeBrusk smiled over a newly added welt on his chin.

“It’s nice to get some production obviously in a win,” he said. “I’ll try to build on it.”

While his two points gave him 10 goals and 12 assists this season, his solid game at both ends, including two critical backchecking plays that helped neutralize would-be Avalanche chances, left Montgomery encouraged.

“It’s getting repetitive here in the second half,” Montgomery said. “It seems like every game is his best game of the year. It’s a credit to him.”

DeBrusk said having a couple days off at Christmas, helped him reset and refocus.

“I’ve got half the year to make it up. It was pretty frustrating at the beginning of the year,” he said. “I’ve been in positions like this before where I didn’t know if I could do it. I know I can do it. That made it all the more frustrating … Christmas break helped me get away from the game even for just a couple of days. I came back fresh and I’ve been trying to build off of that.

Montgomery said if DeBrusk is clicking, the Bruins are better top to bottom.

“It makes us hard to check. It makes us come at you wave after wave,” he said.

JAKUB LAUSKO’S confidence took a hit during the Bruins’ recent road trip. After a bit of self reflection, he turned things around and got back to playing his game.

The forward scored his first goal of the season in Boston’s win over Colorado. Lauko only played 8:25, but led the team with five hits.

“I didn’t really have much this season going good for me. So it’s good to get something,” Lauko said after the game. “I was trying too hard. I was trying to play hard the last few games, and it paid off.”

Going into Thursday, Lauko had yet to score a goal and just three assists in 31 games.

“When you’re looking at your game and see bagels, it has an impact on you,” Montgomery said. “It tends to wear on you, makes you impatient, makes it harder to stay with your own process that helps the team.”

It was easy for him to pinpoint where he knew he needed to make some changes – Jan. 11 against the Vegas Golden Knights after sitting the previous two games – and he knew he had to change what he was doing. Otherwise, Lauko wasn’t going to be able to contribute the way he knows he’s capable of doing.

“I took a long, long look in the mirror. I wasn’t happy with the way I was playing,” Lauko said. “Sit for two games and my confidence hit complete rock bottom. So, I took a look at myself and I said, ‘Hey, if you want to stay here and play for those guys, you need to do something about it.’ So, I think since the Vegas game (I) was trying to turn (things) around. Hopefully, I’ll keep going and playing better.”

Lauko added that playing hard, “bringing in energy” and “making the right plays” are keys to help him keep his confidence up when he’s in a slump. But there was a stretch where the 23-year-old felt like he couldn’t do much right when he was on the ice.

“I felt like the last 10 games, every decision that I made on the ice was kind of the wrong one,” he said. “So, I just had to turn it around, start from zero and start playing my game again.”

Aside from the energy, Lauko also brings physicality to the ice – he’s never afraid to drop the gloves with an opponent and stick up for a teammate. His offensive game, though, was one that left much to be desired. But after getting a small promotion to the third line and playing wing with Morgan Geekie and Trent Frederic, the results came almost instantly.

Lauko has been working in practice to hold onto pucks longer and put himself in better scoring opportunities. It paid off Thursday, and he’ll look to carry that momentum going into Saturday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens.

