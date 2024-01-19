Maritime History for Kids

An educator from the Maine Historical Society will present “Maine Maritime History for Kids” at 10.30 a.m. Jan. 30 at the Gray Public Library. The talk is intended for ages 4-10, but all ages are welcome. No registration is necessary. For more information, email gplyouth@graymaine.org or call 657-4110, ext. 205.

Budget input session Feb. 6

The Town Council is hosting a budget input session for the 2025 fiscal year at 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Henry Pennell Municipal Complex.

The meeting will be available online through Microsoft Teams and shown on GCTV-2. If you can’t attend but want to send feedback, email admin@graymaine.org.

The budget will be sent to voters in June. For more information, go to graymaine.org/fy25-budget.

Queen of Hearts raffle at the Legion

Every Thursday at 7 p.m., the Gray American Legion Post 86 hosts a Queen of Hearts 50/50 raffle drawing and a dinner. The current jackpot is $590. Dinner is available for a $10 donation.

The post is located at 15 Lewiston Road. Go to facebook.com/americanlegionpost86Gray to learn more.

