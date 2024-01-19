Community suppers

American Legion Field-Allen Post 148 is hosting its first bean supper of the year at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Windham Veterans Center. The Auxiliary will hold a pie auction to help raise money for the Legion’s scholarship fund.

The cost for dinner is $10, with kids under 12 eating for free. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. The Veterans Center is located at 35 Veterans Memorial Drive. Call 939-0892 for more information.

For other meal options, four Windham area churches work with the Wayside Food Program to host free community suppers on Thursday nights from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The Jan. 25 dinner will take place at the Faith Lutheran Church, 988 Roosevelt Trail in Windham. Call 892-4217 for more details.

PTA expanding

The Windham PTA is developing sub-groups for each school and is looking for volunteers.

Volunteers are needed to establish the sub-groups and to plan and organize events. Meetings will be held monthly, starting in February. To sign up or for more information, email contact@windhammainepta.org.

Thrift shop sale

The thrift shop at the North Windham Union Church UCC at 723 Roosevelt Trail in North Windham will be open from 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday and Thursday in January.

The shop is having an after-Christmas half-price sale on all merchandise through to the end of the month. The store will be closed during February and will reopen in March. Stop by soon for the best bargains. Contact the church at 892-6142.

National Kite Flying Day

Wondering what to do in the heart of winter? Feb. 8 is National Kite Flying Day. Grab the kids and take this opportunity to spend a little time outside to try your hand at this centuries-old activity. The sport encourages patience and perseverance and is the sort of sky’s-the-limit activity that the whole family can enjoy.

