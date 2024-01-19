The third annual luminary night fundraiser held by the Windward Heights neighborhood, the Leighton Farms neighborhood, and the Abigail Way neighborhood took place Dec. 16. Almost 2,000 white luminary bags were lit along the streets at 4:30 p.m. and residents walked through their neighborhood to view the luminaries.

The fundraiser raised $1,500 that was donated to Scarborought Police Department Social Services which assists community members with a variety of needs from basic necessities to finding shelter.

Lowes in Scarborough donated the sand for the luminary kits again this year.

