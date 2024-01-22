Jacqueline Foley of Scarborough and Kellie Guerette of Scarborough made the fall 2023 dean’s list at Stonehill College.

Local students making the fall semester 2023 dean’s list at Springfield College include: Sophia Brooks from Scarborough, who has a primary major of Exer Sci/Pre-AT; Kyle Ouillette from Gorham, who has a primary major of Movement & Sport Studies; and Delaney Seed from Gorham, who has a primary major of Exer Sci/Applied ES.

Halle Seguin of Scarborough was named to the Lasell University Fall 2023 Dean’s List.

Linus Maurer majoring in Finance and Mia Ranello majoring in Environmental Engineering, both of Scarborough and both in the graduating class of 2025 made the fall 2023 semester dean’s list at Bucknell University.

Madelin Joseph, of Gorham, was named to the Dean’s list at Miami University for the 2023 fall semester.

Madeline Downey and Lauren Bachner, both of Gorham, make fall semester dean’s list at Nazareth University.

