Oakhurst Dairy and The Holy Donut worked together to create a new taste sensation, the Oakhurst Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Donut Flavored Whole Milk. The new limited edition flavored whole milk from Oakhurst is inspired by the gourmet donut company’s popular Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Donut. It will be available until the end of March at local grocery stores and The Holy Donut’s four locations in Portland, Scarborough and Arundel.

Oakhurst Dairy and The Holy Donut joined forces to host a launch party Jan. 20 at the Scarborough The Holy Donut store location. The event was a celebration of community, according a release about the new product; local residents, schools and businesses toook part in a donut- on-a-string eating contest, and had the opportunity to try the new flavored milk for the first time. The staff at East End Community School participated in the donut-eating challenge, cheered on by their students with one class winning a donut and milk party to celebrate their accomplishments.

“We wanted to create a new delicious flavored whole milk for our customers to enjoy as a wholesome treat,” said General Manager of Oakhurst Dairy Mark Page. “In the past we’ve focused on Maine-inspired ingredients like the wild blueberry or maple syrup, but this time we wanted to partner with a local Maine food company known for creating exceptional and high-quality products like we do. Enter The Holy Donut.”

“The Holy Donut is one of Maine’s most popular foodie destinations,” Page said, “and is known for its incredibly unique and delicious flavors and craft-style donuts. Rain or shine, people line up in all seasons to grab their favorite flavor. We know that folks love the taste of our premium chocolate milk, and we decided to take that to the next level with inspiration from The Holy Donut’s ever-popular Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Donut. Collaborating with the folks at The Holy Donut on this product has been so much fun and after almost 18 months it’s exciting to see our new flavored whole milk come to market. And who doesn’t love donuts and milk together!”

“One of our most loved donuts by far is the Dark Chocolate Sea Salt,” CEO and Co-Owner of The Holy Donut Jeff Buckwalter said. “We worked with Oakhurst to blend flavors and create this distinctive beverage that captures the richness of whole milk paired with the indulgent flavor of one of our signature donuts. A combination we know fans of both Oakhurst and The Holy Donut will love!”

Oakhurst Expands Community Grant Program to Include Oakhurst Summer Camp Scholarships

Advertisement

At the launch event Oakhurst Dairy, a longstanding advocate for healthy active kids, also announced the expansion of its Kindness. Goodness. Maineness. Grant Program in 2024, according to the release. Launched in 2023 with an initial distribution of $10,000 to 14 schools and organizations, the program aims to foster the values of Kindness. Goodness. and Maineness across the state.

Building on the success of the inaugural year, Oakhurst is expanding the program to include Summer Sleepaway Camp Scholarships. In partnership with the YMCA Camp of Maine, Oakhurst and The Holy Donut will provide five, week-long overnight summer camp stays to Maine kids, in an effort to give students who may not have the opportunity, to go to camp.

The camp scholarship will be for five children ages 8-15 for the week of June 23-29. Families wishing to apply will need to complete an online application, which will be accepted until Feb. 29, with scholarship recipients announced the week of March 25. The application can be found at www.oakhurstdairy.com/campscholarships.

“We couldn’t be more excited to join forces with Oakhurst Dairy to extend the opportunity for more children to attend our camp,” said Jeff Gleason, CEO/director of the YMCA Camp of Maine. “Understanding the importance of enabling children and their families to take part in this wonderful outdoor experience, Oakhurst’s and The Holy Donut’s support now covers the tuition for five children, allowing them to enjoy a uniquely special Maine summer experience — a fun-filled week of sleep away camp.”

Oakhurst’s Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Donut Flavored Whole Milk is available in pints and quarts throughout Northern New England in Hannaford, Market Basket, and Walmart, and at independent grocery stores or at convenience stores including Big Apple and Circle K. They will also be available at The Holy Donut’s locations in Portland, Scarborough and Arundel. Prices may vary depending on location and retailer.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: