Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows is asking the Maine Supreme Judicial Court to review the decision to disallow former President Donald Trump from appearing on the Maine Republican primary ballot.

On Wednesday, Kennebec County Superior Court Judge Michaela Murphy remanded Bellows’ decision to bar Trump back to the Secretary of State’s office, in effect delaying any more rulings until the U.S. Supreme Court takes up a similar case in Colorado.

Bellows ruled that Trump’s actions leading up to the attack by an angry mob on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, disqualified Trump from the March 2024 primary ballot under the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment states that a person may not hold office “if they have engaged in insurrection.”

Trump appealed that decision.

When the U.S. Supreme Court rules on the Colorado case – oral arguments are set for Feb. 8 – the decision would likely also apply to Maine.

But, while Murphy decided to let the federal court rule first, Bellows wants the state’s high court to move forward in the meantime.

“Like many Americans, I welcome a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court in the Colorado case that provides guidance as to the important Fourteenth Amendment questions in this case,” Bellows said in a prepared statement.

“In the interim, Maine law provides the opportunity to seek review from the Maine Supreme Judicial Court – which I requested today,” she said. “I know both the constitutional and state authority questions are of grave concern to many. This appeal ensures that Maine’s highest court has the opportunity to weigh in now, before ballots are counted, promoting trust in our free, safe, and secure elections.”

Detailed legal briefs in support of Bellows’ appeal are expected to be filed with Maine’s high court next week.

Murphy’s ruling ordered Bellows to wait for the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in the Colorado case and then issue a new ruling depending on how the Supreme Court rules. But the timeline is tight. Oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court are on Feb. 8, three days after Maine Republican primary voters are permitted to begin voting absentee.

Trump is facing a four-count felony indictment charging him with working to overturn the 2020 election. President Biden defeated Trump in November 2020 and became president on Jan. 20, 2021. Those storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 were attempting to interfere in the certification of the presidential election, but those efforts ultimately failed.

This story will be updated.

